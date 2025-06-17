As we step into a new week, we’re thrilled to unveil the latest curated selection from nextpit, showcasing premium apps that are currently available for free—but only for a limited time! Our dedicated team has thoroughly explored both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to bring you these amazing deals on apps and games ready for instant download on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device.

This compilation offers a refreshing twist compared to our standard "Top 5 Apps of the Week" feature. Instead of conducting hands-on tests for each application, our recommendations are solely based on their temporary free availability. Keep in mind that these deals could revert to their full prices at any moment, so we encourage you to dive in right away. Just remember to stay vigilant for any notifications related to advertisements, in-app purchases, and other payment options that might be included.

Our tip: If you're interested in an app, install it - even if you don't need it right away. This will mark it as "purchased," and it will remain in your app library. This means you can delete the app you don't currently need from your phone - and put it back on again when you need it!

Android Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free Android Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Reminder Pro ( $3.49 ): Have a tough time remembering things? How about using an app to help you keep track?

): Have a tough time remembering things? How about using an app to help you keep track? Image to PDF Converter ( $0.99 ): Transform images into PDF; it is as simple as that.

): Transform images into PDF; it is as simple as that. Contact Edge Side Bar ( $0.99 ): Want to make the most of your side bar? This app will help you maximize your productivity.

): Want to make the most of your side bar? This app will help you maximize your productivity. Website Shortcut ( $0.99 ): Need some quick shortcuts on your home screen to select websites? This one is perfect!

): Need some quick shortcuts on your home screen to select websites? This one is perfect! Speed Camera Radar ( $26.99 ): This might help you avoid speed cameras on the freeway, but you shouldn't be speeding in the first place anyway. Do note that the database might be outdated, so use it at your own risk.

Free Android Games

Stickman Legends ( $1.99 ): A side-scrolling action game that will get your adrenaline pumping as you mow down waves of enemies.

): A side-scrolling action game that will get your adrenaline pumping as you mow down waves of enemies. Word Game Wonders: Crossword ( $2.99 ): With more than 2,000 word puzzles, you will find yourself occupied for hours on end!

): With more than 2,000 word puzzles, you will find yourself occupied for hours on end! Guardian War: Ultimate Edition ( $0.99 ): Grow your character as you progress, gaining more powerful weapons and picking up new skills.

): Grow your character as you progress, gaining more powerful weapons and picking up new skills. Rogue Hearts ( $0.99 ): A dungeon crawler of an RPG where you go around on quests, picking up items of value, and getting rid of monsters.

): A dungeon crawler of an RPG where you go around on quests, picking up items of value, and getting rid of monsters. Space Survival: Mars RPG Pro ( $1.99 ): Staying in space, especially on Mars, is never an easy task. Do all you can to survive on the red planet.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

iOS Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free iOS Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Weather+ ( $0.99 ): Figure out what the weather is like before you head out, so why not get an app to help you?

): Figure out what the weather is like before you head out, so why not get an app to help you? Light Meter - Film Photography ( $3.99 ): Capturing the best photos will always require great lighting. Use this app to figure out whether the surrounding light is adequate for your composed shot.

): Capturing the best photos will always require great lighting. Use this app to figure out whether the surrounding light is adequate for your composed shot. mySymptoms Food Diary ( $7.99 ): It is always a good idea to figure out what kind of food you've been eating, just in case something happens, making it easier to track.

): It is always a good idea to figure out what kind of food you've been eating, just in case something happens, making it easier to track. Resume Designer 3 ( $3.99 ): While your resume might be stored online, you might want to make changes on the move, making this app a nifty one.

): While your resume might be stored online, you might want to make changes on the move, making this app a nifty one. The Wonder Weeks ( $5.99 ): Being a parent is always fun, and even more so when you can actually keep track of milestones which are all too easily missable in the hustle and bustle of life.

Free iPhone games

Macrocosm ( $3.99 ): A unique game that lets you go from a simple atom into a galactic empire based on the choices you make.

): A unique game that lets you go from a simple atom into a galactic empire based on the choices you make. Kingdom Rush Tower Defense HD ( $5.99 ): A tower defense game that takes place in a medieval era, where you have tons of enemies to get rid of.

): A tower defense game that takes place in a medieval era, where you have tons of enemies to get rid of. My City: Doctor Hospital ( $3.99 ): Learn the ropes as a city hospital doctor in this game without the weight of failure in case one of your patients doesn't make it.

): Learn the ropes as a city hospital doctor in this game without the weight of failure in case one of your patients doesn't make it. Pirate Drops 2 ( $4.99 ): A match-3 game with plenty of pirate-themed graphics and gameplay.

): A match-3 game with plenty of pirate-themed graphics and gameplay. Cuppy Ball ( $0.99 ): Can you make the best guesstimate to ensure the ball is dropped and will land in the cup below after going through various obstacles?

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 16

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-App Purchases and Ads: No Surprises!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App Permissions: Read the Fine Print!

In the ever-evolving world of mobile applications, many companies employ savvy tactics to tap into your personal information. But don’t worry, tech aficionados! We’ve compiled crucial strategies to safeguard your precious data. An essential first step is to be selective about the permissions you grant to the applications you opt to download.

Take a moment to ponder: why should a basic alarm clock app need access to your camera or contact list? What rationale might a flashlight app have for requesting your exact location? By carefully assessing the permissions you approve, you can shield your personal information from unauthorized access.

Feel free to dive into the vast array of free apps available on both Android and iOS devices, all while keeping your data secure.

That wraps up our recommendations for this week's free apps! Be sure to check back soon for our next installment, arriving in just a few days.