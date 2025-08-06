Hot topics

Samsung's Next FE Earbuds are So Good, They Put Pro Owners to Shame

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 SIde Top
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro are popular ANC earbuds in the Android space, but they may soon get cheaper Fan Edition alternatives that could steal their spotlight. The Galaxy Buds 3 FE have leaked numerous times, but now they've been spotted again, giving us a better idea of some of their specifications that could even prove to be superior to the vanilla and Pro counterparts.

The Galaxy Buds 3 FE are believed to be successors to the budget Galaxy Buds FE (review), and they are expected to be unveiled soon alongside the Galaxy S25 FE. Following their appearances in a few certifications and official-looking renders, they were recently spotted again in a new listing, suggesting an imminent arrival.

The budget earbuds, with the model number SM-R420, were recently discovered in a filing from the Finnish regulatory firm SGS Fimko (via SammyGuru). Previous certifications have confirmed that this number is for the new generation of Galaxy Buds FE. Along with the earbuds, the charging puck is listed with the internal name EP-QR420.

Ample Batteries for Discreet Earbuds

The most interesting detail in this finding is the battery specifications of the earbuds. Based on the listing, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE earbuds feature a 200 mAh battery capacity, which usually means it is divided between the two buds for 100 mAh each. That's a significant step up from the current FE earbuds and almost double the capacity of the pricier Galaxy Buds 3 (45 mAh per bud) and Pro (50 mAh per bud) models.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE render and new certification revealing their battery sizes
Render of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE (left) and their battery details found in SGS Fimko (right). / © SammyGuru/SGS

More interestingly, the case is shown with a 900 mAh battery, which is notably larger compared to the standard Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro (review) earbuds, which both have a 515 mAh case. This is almost twice the size of the original Galaxy Buds FE's 479 mAh case.

We already know that the Galaxy Buds FE deliver a more than decent listening time between charges (8.5 hours with ANC off and 30 hours in total). With these even bigger cells, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE could offer nearly double the battery life.

Earbuds with a "Hairdryer" Design

Beyond the battery, renders of the Galaxy Buds 3 FE have also appeared before. These show the earbuds carrying a new "hair-dryer" design with triangular-shaped stems and in-ear format, mirroring the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

The Galaxy Buds 3 FE are expected to debut in the coming weeks, though there is no specific launch window yet.

All of these upgrades suggest that Samsung might raise the price of the next Galaxy Buds FE. Do you think some of these key features are worth a price hike? We'd like to hear your thoughts.

Source: SammyGuru

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing