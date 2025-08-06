Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro are popular ANC earbuds in the Android space, but they may soon get cheaper Fan Edition alternatives that could steal their spotlight. The Galaxy Buds 3 FE have leaked numerous times, but now they've been spotted again, giving us a better idea of some of their specifications that could even prove to be superior to the vanilla and Pro counterparts.

The Galaxy Buds 3 FE are believed to be successors to the budget Galaxy Buds FE (review), and they are expected to be unveiled soon alongside the Galaxy S25 FE. Following their appearances in a few certifications and official-looking renders, they were recently spotted again in a new listing, suggesting an imminent arrival.

The budget earbuds, with the model number SM-R420, were recently discovered in a filing from the Finnish regulatory firm SGS Fimko (via SammyGuru). Previous certifications have confirmed that this number is for the new generation of Galaxy Buds FE. Along with the earbuds, the charging puck is listed with the internal name EP-QR420.

Ample Batteries for Discreet Earbuds

The most interesting detail in this finding is the battery specifications of the earbuds. Based on the listing, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE earbuds feature a 200 mAh battery capacity, which usually means it is divided between the two buds for 100 mAh each. That's a significant step up from the current FE earbuds and almost double the capacity of the pricier Galaxy Buds 3 (45 mAh per bud) and Pro (50 mAh per bud) models.

Render of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE (left) and their battery details found in SGS Fimko (right). / © SammyGuru/SGS

More interestingly, the case is shown with a 900 mAh battery, which is notably larger compared to the standard Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro (review) earbuds, which both have a 515 mAh case. This is almost twice the size of the original Galaxy Buds FE's 479 mAh case.

We already know that the Galaxy Buds FE deliver a more than decent listening time between charges (8.5 hours with ANC off and 30 hours in total). With these even bigger cells, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE could offer nearly double the battery life.

Earbuds with a "Hairdryer" Design

Beyond the battery, renders of the Galaxy Buds 3 FE have also appeared before. These show the earbuds carrying a new "hair-dryer" design with triangular-shaped stems and in-ear format, mirroring the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

The Galaxy Buds 3 FE are expected to debut in the coming weeks, though there is no specific launch window yet.

All of these upgrades suggest that Samsung might raise the price of the next Galaxy Buds FE. Do you think some of these key features are worth a price hike? We'd like to hear your thoughts.