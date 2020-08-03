New Realme V series enters into the mid-range 5G smartphone race

Realme continues its relentless release schedule. With the launch of the new V series, the Chinese brand is getting stuck into the mid-range 5G smartphone market. The Realme V5 comes with a 48-megapixel quad camera, a 90Hz display, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

The Realme V5 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720, the first 5G chipset we have seen from the affordable SoC brand. The Dimensity 720 has been designed to compete with mid-range 5G hardware such as the Snapdragon 690 from Qualcomm.

MediaTek Dimensity 720 is a 7nm chip that adopts an eight-core ARM architecture, clocking up speeds of up to 2.0GHz. The Realme V5 also comes with an ARM Mali-G57 MC3 GPU with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS2.1 ROM. A 5G module is integrated into the SoC. The V5 is compatible with China’s primary SA/NSA dual-mode 5G networks, namely the country’s five major domestic 5G frequency bands of n1, n41, n77, n78, and n79. It also supports Smart 5G, which enables it to intelligently switch between 4G and 5G according to the user scenario, thus improving battery life and reducing power consumption by 30 percent.

The Realme V5 features a quad rear camera. / © Realme

A quad camera on the back

Aside from the new MediaTek SoC, the Realme V5 hardware looks like more of the same from the brand, which is gradually building a reputation as the new flagship-killer on the scene.

The main camera is a 48-megapixel lens with an aperture of f/1.8, while 4-in-1 technology helps obtain 1.6μm. There's also an 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture and a 1.65μm macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. Lastly, a black-and-white portrait camera adopts an all-new color filter system to add more texture to retro portraits.

Camera modes include Super Night Scene, Handheld Super Night Scene, and Tripod Super Night Scene, allowing users to shoot images in dim environments while capturing details that cannot be seen by the human eye.

The V5’s rear cameras support 4K resolution video, while both the front and rear cameras support EIS video anti-shake functions. Real-time portrait video blur and ultra-wide-angle video is also supported.

The new Realme V5 is only available in China at the moment. / © Realme

The display is a 6.5-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a hole punch for the selfie camera. For software, the V5 comes with Android 10 out of the box and the Realme UI interface.

The new Realme V5 supports an upgraded 30W Dart fast charging too. It enables a full charge of the 5,000mAh battery within 65 minutes. The phone also supports 20W flash charging and 15W PD quick charging.

Two models are available- a 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB model - and the Realme V5 should be powerful enough to meet the needs of most mid-range customers. Three colors are available; silver, green, and blue.

Three colors are available; silver, green, and blue. / © Realme

For now, the Realme V5 is only officially announced for a Chinese release. The local price starts at 1,499 RMB, which is roughly $215. We'll have to wait and see whether this device comes to the west, but if the brand can get this into a European market for around €200, it could cause quite a stir.