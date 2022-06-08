We tried iOS 16 — here are our top 5 features!

My expectations for the iOS 16 announcement were high, especially regarding the changes to the lock screen and notifications. In this sense, Apple did not disappoint. However, the new version of the iPhone software is much more of a restructuring of system features than a breath of fresh air of new features into iOS. iOS 16: All the features of the new iPhone operating system

NEXTPITTV

Just after the (imaginary) curtain of Apple's Developer Conference had dropped, it was time to install the iOS 16 beta and take the new features for a spin. The big highlight is the restructured iOS 16 lock screen, which finally offers more customization. In this regard, Apple clearly sought inspiration in their own watchOS and other manufacturer's ecosystems to give us more freedom. It's a bold move I wasn't expecting, but which fortunately works very well. Among the list of increments, options such as Live Activities, Safety Check and Voice Dictation leave iOS 16 more practical and secure, and the new features that arrive to the Messages app show Apple's need to modernize its communication services. In my first contact with iOS 16 everything points toward future iPhones being more dedicated to the user, and less focused on Apple. But remember: All my impressions stem from a software still heavily under development. Take control of the lock screen Apple felt a need to change the way we interact with the lock screen. While most rumors and expectations indicated the adoption of the always-on display feature, the news came in the form of customization. iOS 16 will certainly be known for bringing the first major overhaul to the lock screen. Using a system very similar to what we find today on the Apple Watch, the iPhone now offers a number of "faces" options for customizing the lock screen. From previously configured layouts to customizable options, the concept of the new lock screen is to present what really matters to you—all without unlocking the iPhone. Just like on the Apple Watch, simply long press the screen to navigate between different lock screen options and to find the best settings for you. Choices can be made by categories such as colors, photos, weather, and emojis. Virtually everything is customizable: fonts, colors, and even widgets. Related: iOS 16: These iPhones will get the new updated In iOS 16 you can change almost every element of the lock screen / © NextPit The inclusion of widgets here brings me back to the concepts of the new iPhone UI created based on rumors that the iPhone 14 series may drop the notch, leaving the notification bar open to integrate information like battery percentage, for example. We're not there (yet), but the fact that I can add a widget that shows the battery level of my headset right on the lock screen seems like a great alternative to me. The possibilities are vast. Since the iOS 16 APIs can be integrated by developers into their apps from WidgetKit, virtually any app with widget support can be used on the lock screen right away. Best of all, you can create a number of lock screen profiles and navigate between them according to your needs. Using the Lock Screen gallery you can change the look of your iPhone in seconds. Also, since the notifications are now grouped at the bottom of the lock screen – and can even be hidden—it is much nicer to see the picture and other elements of the lock screen without interference. One criticism here, however, is that once you change the lock screen, automatically the iPhone wallpaper switches to the same pattern.

Reduced notifications In conjunction with the new lock screen, we have the Live Activities feature, which allows you to track events in real time without having to unlock your iPhone—and in a compact yet very visual form. If you've ever ordered an Uber ride or a food delivery you know that these actions often trigger an avalanche of notifications, leaving your phone screen flashing with updates from these services. To decrease the amount of notifications (and our anxiety), Apple has created a feature called Live Activities. The intention of Apple's engineers with this feature is to make notifications less disturbing by condensing a series of updates in just one visually nicer place, avoiding a sequence of interruptions. Those who use the iPhone connected to the Apple Watch feel this change a lot, as we have a decrease in the number of notifications on the wrist. With the Live Activities feature you can track in real time and in a single notification the progress of your Uber ride, for example. / © NextPit; Apple The Messaging app lands into 2022 The Messages app has undergone a nice makeover in iOS 16. Messages now offers three new features: editing messages after sending, deleting messages after sending, and marking a conversation as unread. It also works with SharePlay too. Message editing works pretty much like editing posts on services like Facebook, Slack, and Telegram, in which we can see a tag informing us that the message has been edited. The same happens with deleted messages, just as we have in a WhatsApp chat. Marking a message as unread works as a reminder to reply. Personally, I use this option a lot in Gmail so I don't forget to reply to messages I've previously read, but that I couldn't respond to right on the spot. In iOS 16 vol for marking messages as unread, deleting conversations or even deleting from chat. / © NextPit Really smart voice interaction As a fan of the audio recording and transcription application, I was really happy with the improvements Apple brought to the text dictation system for services such as Notes, Messages or E-mail. According to the company, 18 billion dictation requests are made every month, which certainly makes the engineers' efforts in the area worthwhile. Using voice text entry on Apple's keyboard, I was easily able to type several sentences in a second, and in case of misunderstanding it is really easy to replace words by voice or simultaneously by touch. Beyond accessibility, this feature is really efficient when it comes to creating messages, including articles using voice. The automatic punctuation feature, as we have in the Google voice recording application, is very welcome here.