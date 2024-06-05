Google Gemini: How to Install the AI Assistant
Google has taken another major step in the deployment of its AI by announcing the arrival of the Gemini application in several European countries. You can already replace Google Assistant with Gemini on your Android smartphone and test out the new features, learn how.
Gemini application to replace Google Assistant
The Gemini app stands out for its ability to offer fast, intuitive assistance via a variety of interaction methods. Whether you're typing, talking, or searching for images, you'll be able to ask for help with a variety of everyday tasks.
In its official post, Google uses the example of a flat tire that can be photographed to ask Gemini for repair instructions. These instructions can even take the form of YouTube videos, thanks to integrated extensions.
The mobile app is currently only available on Android, where you can download it directly from the Play Store. By setting Gemini as your primary assistant, you'll be able to interact with the AI as you do with Google Assistant. All you have to do is say the command "Ok Google", hold down the power button, or make a swipe gesture.
- Download the Google Gemini app on the Play Store
Although the app isn't yet available on iOS, Gemini's integration into the Google app should happen in the coming weeks, according to the search giant. All you'll have to do is press the Gemini button in the app to interact with the assistant for various tasks.
Google Gemini: an AI companion for everyday life
The Gemini application is more than just a virtual assistant. Google really wants to make Gemini a truly multimodal and interactive AI assistant. By integrating chat functionalities and image processing capabilities, Gemini would become an indispensable tool for those seeking to maximize their productivity while unleashing their creativity.
Google continues to work on improving and expanding Gemini, with the ambition of making this technology accessible to an even wider audience. You can download the Gemini application to explore its various features and discover how it can help you in your everyday life.
Source: Google Blog (in German)
