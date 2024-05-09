Google Pixel Series: Should You Buy One Now? Check Out the Best Deals
Pixel phones are frequently discounted, so it is relatively easy to find good deals on cheap Google Pixel smartphones, with or without a carrier contract. With that in mind, we rounded up the best options to buy a Pixel phone for the best price.
As the Android flagship phone, you will find a stock experience only on Pixel phones. Better yet, Pixel users get timely updates, not only to newer operating system versions but, most importantly, to monthly security updates.
Pixel price drops: Is it the right time to buy a Google Pixel?
We checked the price drops on the most current seven models via several online price comparison sites. Please note that this is not a change in the recommended or "official" price, but rather the street prices of the Pixel 8 Pro, 8, 8a, 7 Pro, 7, 7a, and Fold. nextpit will update this list as more models are released, or the existing phones are replaced.
Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro deals
Launched in October 2023, the Pixel 8 family brought rounder edges, a new and faster Tensor G3 processor, and upgrades to the display and cameras. Better yet, the phones are promised an impressive seven years of features and security updates. Unfortunately, suggested prices (MSRP) increased for all storage options, so check carrier deals for better offers.
Google Pixel Fold deals
Google's first entry in the foldable-smartphone arena, the Pixel Fold has a lot to prove, yet still feels like a first-generation effort. With similar specs to the Pixel 7 Pro, the foldable's highlight is indeed its internal display with a tablet-like 7.6''. Launched at $1800, it is worth checking for carrier deals or waiting for the traditional Pixel's deep discounts.
Google Pixel 8a deals
Launched in May 2024, the Pixel 8a replaced the 7a model with most of the specifications found on the more expensive Pixel 8. The mid-range phone offers an unprecedented seven years of features and security updates, one of the best cameras in the price category, and the usual "Pure Android" experience for an MSRP of $499.
Google Pixel 7 Pro deals
With little more than a month in the market, the Pixel 7 line was already being offered with nice discounts. Blame it on the fact that Google refreshes its smartphone range a few weeks before Black Friday, together with the release of a new Android version. The Black Friday 2022 price is very competitive, and we don't expect to see it drop further for a few months at least.
Google Pixel 7 deals
Like with the 7 Pro, the Pixel 7 had its historically low price prior to Black Friday, with a $100 discount roughly a month after the phone's release. As with the Pro model, all signs point to a good time to buy Google's reference smartphone.
Google Pixel 7a deals
The Pixel 7a may have launched at a higher price than its predecessor but the phone brought a bunch of updates in display, camera, and charging. After the launch of its successor 8a, expect to see more frequent deals on the 2023 mid-ranger.
Google Pixel line technical specifications
How does nextpit track price drops of smartphones?
For our listings, we compared prices between Amazon, the official stores, BestBuy and Google Shopping.
When the price observed on the day of the publication of this article and each update is lower than the "official" or recommended price by the manufacturer, we recommend you buy the smartphone via an affiliate link. If the current price is lower than the last price drop or even the lowest price ever, we will also recommend you buy the smartphone. Note that this data is manually extracted from the price histories of several online price comparison sites.
What do you think of this new format? Are there any particular smartphones you'd like me to keep an eye on for price drops? Tell me all about it in the comments.
Article updated on May 8th with the newly released Pixel 8a.
