The End of Xbox? Microsoft Responds to Cancellation Rumors

Over the past couple of weeks, Microsoft, specifically its Xbox division, has repeatedly found itself in hot water. What started with a console hardware price increase in the US due to tariffs was followed by a whopping 50% price increase for the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Edition. Thus, the highest tier of the longstanding subscription now costs a whopping $29.99 each month. In response to these changes, many gamers have since canceled their subscriptions and criticized the company for what they consider an unjustifiable price increase.

As a result of these controversies, numerous rumors have emerged, and over the weekend, a particularly concerning one has now caught the attention of even Microsoft itself. According to this rumor, the next generation of Xbox consoles could be up in the air. The insider further claims that Microsoft will shift its focus from hardware to software in the future.

Microsoft Responds to Console Cancellation Rumors

Microsoft has taken notice of these reports that claim a possible cancellation of future Xbox consoles. And while the company has not shared any concrete plans for the new console, it reminds players of its multi-year partnership with chipmaker AMD. Microsoft has provided a statement to Windows Central, following their report of the rumors.

"We are actively investing in our future first-party consoles and devices designed, engineered, and built by Xbox. For more details, the community can revisit our agreement announcement with AMD."

While we do not know when the next Xbox console will hit the market, Microsoft appears determined to make it happen, despite recent challenges. And while Xbox has by now semi-officially "lost the console war", the console is still an essential part of the gaming world. Aside from that, Microsoft could have learned from its mistakes on recent consoles and may bring its next console back to the days when the Xbox was a real competitor to the PlayStation.

The Future of Xbox

Despite these rumors turning out to be false, there are valid reasons to worry about the future of Xbox. It seems like the brand has taken an image hit in recent years that will be hard to recover from. With more and more exclusive games being released on other platforms and ever-increasing prices, many just don't consider the console to be "worth it" anymore.

But Microsoft is exploring some new avenues that could win back some favor for the Xbox brand. One of those is a new licensing program that has led to the creation of the ROG Xbox Ally X and other licensed hardware.

What do you think about the future of Xbox? Do you think the brand can recover from its recent controversies? Let me know in the comments below!