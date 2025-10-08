Netflix: No One Should Miss Out on This New Movie

Alongside the many blockbusters that are available on Netflix, there are some films that are easily overlooked. In some cases, it's these films with their bold subject matter that grab the attention of people harder than usual and place many a popular franchise production in the shade. As of now, one such new film starring Cillian Murphy is available to stream —intense from start to finish, with a seemingly ordinary title but with a huge impact.

One Day in Hell

In the movie "Steve", we follow a teacher and principal of a private school who is away from the big city for 24 hours, where young people from difficult backgrounds learn (and often struggle). It soon becomes clear that Steve has also long since lost his perfect balance. This is hardly surprising, given his everyday life: disciplinary problems, chaos, conflicts—but on this one day, everything escalates. A film crew wants to document life at the school. A politician interferes, internal crises plunge the school into chaos, and Steve himself wrestles with inner demons.

Experience a day in the life of Steve. / © Netflix

As a viewer, you're right in the middle of it from the beginning: Director Tim Mielants allows no breathing space. Viewers are thrown from one conflict to the next without any time for reflection. For some movie fans, this can make for an almost overwhelming but also electrifying film experience. But this is exactly what makes the movie so special. It builds suspense not through flashy effects, but through inner turmoil, closeness, and the oppressive feeling that everything could topple over at any time.

Cillian Murphy as Steve the Teacher

And then there's Cillian Murphy. He delivered a fantastic performance here. Every look, every facial expression, every inner emotion was crystal clear and full of intent. From the very first second, you could feel how much this man is working at the limit. Cillian Murphy achieved something that rarely happens: He embodies hope and despair in a single character. Steve is a movie about systems, about failure, and about people who don't give up despite everything. The school becomes a microcosm of social tensions, overwhelmed by external demands, burdened by its own structural shortcomings—and those who try to save something despite everything.

Why Steve is worth watching is not because of the great effects or spectacular plot twists, but because of the intensity with which it was told. The movie forced us to stick with it, to persevere—and this is precisely how it unfolded its emotional power. You get so close to the characters that you not only understand what they are doing, but can actually feel what they are thinking and feeling. At the same time, Steve dispensed with clear opposites of good and evil. Instead, he showed complex conflicts, moral gray areas, and people who are anything but perfect heroes. This made the movie all the more credible.