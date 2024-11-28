If you're looking to snag a flagship smartphone at a discount, you might not want to wait for Cyber Monday. Google's Pixel smartphones have dropped to their best prices this Black Friday. One option is the Google Pixel 9 which you can get for $548 or 31 percent off its usual $799 price.

The deal applies to the porcelain color of the Pixel 9 with 128 GB storage while other colorway and storage variants are discounted for $150.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 9

Why buy the Google Pixel 9

Google's Pixel 9 (review) is the smallest and the most affordable entry from the series, making it a great handset for those who prefer a semi-compact daily driver. Despite the size though, it shares most flagship specs and camera capabilities with the pricier models.

At the front is a brighter and improved 6.3-inch 120 Hz OLED display, which peaks at 2,700 nits. This is protected by a robust Gorilla Glass Victus 2 that offers more resistance to rough and uneven surfaces. The same glass wraps the back while the device's chassis is made of aluminum and feels lightweight. Plus, it's rated with IP68 for dust and water resistance.

Google's Pixel 9 has a brighter and slightly wider 6.3-inch OLED display. / © nextpit

Thanks to the Tensor G3 SoC and larger 12 GB RAM, the Google Pixel 9 supports Gemini and many AI features enabled by the chipset, including Pixel Screenshot for recording and transcribing texts from images and Add Me to include the photographer in group shots. The handset runs on Android 14 and is set to get major updates for up to seven years, the longest policy among flagship Android phones.

Paired with the main 50 MP snapper is a new 48 MP ultrawide camera, offering mode details in wide-angle shots. The overall camera module setup is as reliable as the Pro models, thanks to the excellent software image processing of Google.

What are your thoughts on the Pixel 9? Would you buy it at its current price? Let us know in the comments.