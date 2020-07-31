Google Pixel 4a: the wait is finally over

Only a few days ago there were rumours about the launch of Pixel 4a in August . Now Google has put an end to the wait and these rumors by posting on Facebook and Twitter through the Made By Google accounts and officially announcing a date. This coincides with the latest rumors: August 3rd, 2020.

The teaser can be found on a specially created page. If you click on the black boxes shown on top and arrange the colors according to the Google logo (blue, red, yellow, blue, green, red), the date and the hint that this is the smartphone you have been waiting for for a long time will be revealed.

Although Google does not explicitly name the Pixel 4a, all observers expect it to be the slimmed-down and long-awaited variant of Pixel 4. Originally, the presentation of the inexpensive pixel smartphone was already expected at Google I/O, which was actually supposed to take place in May. However, due to the Corona crisis, Google's developer conference was canceled – leading to the expected hardware presentation not to take place.

This is how the pixel 4a could look like. / © 91mobile

Pixel 4a: Placeholder text with references to features

Besides the date, the teaser page shows some more details that you can expect from Pixel 4a. If the text looks like a common placeholder at first glance, the authors actually left some bread crumbs for their readers.

A few words suggest the capabilities of the camera. It is supposed to have the known possibilities in low light conditions. In addition and there is talk of a battery that should last for a long time.

Prices or other concrete details of Pixel 4a are not yet known. Furthermore, Google's teaser does not provide any information on what the smartphone will look like. The site only contains a simple model with a chessboard look.

Leaker Jon Prosser had predicted just a few days ago that the Pixel 4a would be introduced on August 3, 2020. So once again, Prosser was right with this detail. The Leaker was also correct about the slightly delayed release date of the iPhone 12.