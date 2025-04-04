Hot topics

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Cat Quest II.

This Week's Free Game

Cat Quest II

This week, you can save some money on the sequel to last week's freebie. That said, if you enjoyed Cat Quest, you are in luck because this week, you can download Cat Quest II for free. This new adventure takes you back to Felingard and introduces you to a new region to explore. The Lupus Empire is a region full of dogs that threatens to start a war with Felingard. You can choose to play as either a dog or a cat, but your goal remains the same. Stop the two regions from delving into a full-blown conflict. 

Cat Quest II is currently available for free on the Epic Games Store. The sequel has received favorable reviews, with players awarding it 4.7 out of 5 stars. Usually, the game would cost around $13.50. 

A screenshot of the game Cat Quest 2.
Cat Quest 2 is a sequel that truly expands on the first game. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Games

Arcageddon

Next week is your chance to dive into the world of Arcageddon. For a limited time only, the Epic Games Store awards new players with 5.000 free ARCoins when starting the game. Arcageddon is a cooperative roguelite shooter that you can play with up to three friends. 

Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms

This exciting game is a must-have for all Dungeons & Dragons fans. Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms unites characters from throughout the D&D multiverse in a grand adventure. Though the game is usually free, downloading it next week will reward you with some exciting bonuses. Among those bonuses are several champions, several chests, and two two-week-long buff potions. 

A screenshot of the game Idle Champions.
This game is a must-have for all D&D fans. / © Steam

River City Girls

River City Girls may look like a cute high school story at first, but this game is more than meets the eye. You play as a duo of two girls whose boyfriends have been kidnapped. As you're trying to figure out what happened to them, you punch and kick your way through the city. You can play alone or with a friend; either way, fun is guaranteed in this crazy old-school rumble. 

Usually, River City Girls costs around $27 on the Epic Games Store. Next week, you can download the game for free for a limited time. 

A screenshot of the game River City Girls.
River City Girls may not look like much, but this game packs a punch. / © Steam

Did you enjoy playing Cat Quest last week? If so, are you looking forward to downloading Cat Quest 2? Let us know in the comments below!

