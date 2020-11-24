Galaxy Z Fold 3: S Pen support is allegedly coming

Following earlier reports on extended support for the S Pen among Samsung's smartphones, the next Galaxy Z Fold is again being mentioned by name. Additionally, the report offers a possible launch date.

For a long time, Samsung's S Pen was the unique selling point of the Galaxy Note. As a report by AJUNews from the Far East now describes, Samsung is said to have officially confirmed the presentation of the next Galaxy Z Fold in June 2021. The new foldable will not only receive the S Pen, but could also offer an under-display camera (UDC).

S Pen: Stylus support to be expanded

There is currently only speculation about the official name, but Galaxy Z Fold 3 is obvious. The report goes on to say that support for the pen is also planned for the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Especially with the Galaxy Z Fold, it was complicated to make the stylus work. Besides the digitizer in the display, which recognizes the actual pen, it was also necessary to make sure that the flexible display would not be scratched during use.

A first step in this direction could already be seen in the current Z Fold 2. Instead of a plastic surface, ultra-thin glass (UTG) is now being used. The second generation of this glass surface is now supposed to enable the S Pen usage in the third Fold version.

The successor of the Z Fold 2 could perhaps also be operated with the S Pen in the future. / © NextPit

Galaxy Z Fold 3: new under-display camera could arrive

While the new report is apparently quite sure about the support of the S Pen, there are still doubts about the camera being under the display. By using this technique, the so-called hole-punch camera can disappear completely.

Samsung has allegedly previously considered using a pop-up camera such as the one in the OnePlus 7 Pro. However, this technique was considered too error-prone, so the company decided against using it.

But even with the under-display camera, the company is still not sure if the quality of the display and the photos is sufficient. It is therefore still possible that they will have to go with a more traditional camera after all.

Galaxy Note: End of the popular smartphone series?

The report also mentions the future about the upcoming Galaxy Note. In the past, there have been several indications that the popular smartphone series of the South Koreans is about to come to an end. This is repeated once again in this article.

BTW, we think there may be one Note model in the next launch. Focus will be on Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 though... — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) November 23, 2020

However, Ross Young, founder of and lead analyst at DisplaySearch, said of the report that another Note model could be presented after all. The focus, however, is on the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.