Hurry! These Smartphone Games and Apps Are Free Right Now

Every week, developers make a selection of their apps and games temporarily free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to boost visibility and downloads. This is the perfect chance to grab normally paid apps at no cost. We've combed through both app stores to bring you some of the best current offers—so act fast to take advantage of this week's free apps!

A quick note before we begin: We haven’t tested every app on this list individually. Unlike our weekly “Top 5 Apps of the Week” series, this roundup is more of a curated selection. While the apps are free to download, some may still include optional in-app purchases or ads. That said, we make sure to filter out anything suspicious or poorly rated. Happy exploring!

Pro tip: If an app catches your eye, download it right away—even if you don’t need it right now. Doing so marks it as “purchased,” so it stays in your app library permanently, even if you uninstall it later.

Limited-Time Free Android Apps and Games

Must-Have Free Android Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Offline Password Manager ( $0.99 ) : A straightforward app that securely stores your passwords without unnecessary features.

: A straightforward app that securely stores your passwords without unnecessary features. QR/Barcode Scanner PRO ( $5.99 ) : An application designed for scanning, reading, and generating QR codes and barcodes.​

: An application designed for scanning, reading, and generating QR codes and barcodes.​ Simple Photo Widget ( $0.75 ): An Android widget that allows you to display photos from your gallery directly on your home screen, enabling personalized customization of your device.​

Free Android games

Free iOS Games and Apps—for a Limited Time

Top Free iOS Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Art Space: Artwork Preview App ( $37.99 ) : This app enables artists to display and present their works in a virtual gallery, providing an impressive preview of their art.​

: This app enables artists to display and present their works in a virtual gallery, providing an impressive preview of their art.​ Network Usage Monitor ( $10.99 ) : Network Usage Monitor provides a detailed analysis of network connections on your device and helps monitor data and bandwidth usage.​

: Network Usage Monitor provides a detailed analysis of network connections on your device and helps monitor data and bandwidth usage.​ Resume Designer 3 ( $4.29 ): This app allows you to create professionally designed resumes that can be customized to fit the needs of the job.​

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Warlords Classic Strategy ( $5.99 ) : An engaging strategy game where you lead armies and defeat opponents in tactical battles.

: An engaging strategy game where you lead armies and defeat opponents in tactical battles. Mr. Traffic ( $2.99 ) : A game that challenges you to navigate traffic and avoid accidents while driving various vehicles.​

: A game that challenges you to navigate traffic and avoid accidents while driving various vehicles.​ Bloom Sort ( $14.99 ) : A relaxing puzzle game where you arrange colorful flowers in the correct order.​

: A relaxing puzzle game where you arrange colorful flowers in the correct order.​ Neolysium ( $2.99 ): An innovative, futuristic adventure game that immerses you in a mysterious world full of puzzles and discoveries.​

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-App Purchases and Ads: No Surprises!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App Permissions: Read the Fine Print!

In the rapidly changing landscape of mobile applications, certain companies utilize clever strategies to leverage your personal information. But fear not, tech enthusiasts; we’ve got essential tips to help you safeguard your valuable data. It’s crucial to remain cautious about the permissions you grant to the apps you choose to install.

Take a moment to reflect: why does a mere alarm clock require access to your camera or contacts? And how does a flashlight app justify needing your precise location? By being selective about the permissions you accept, you can effectively protect your personal information from unauthorized access.

You are welcome to explore the extensive selection of free apps available for both Android and iOS devices, all while ensuring that your data stays secure and protected.