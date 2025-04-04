If you're quick, you can currently get up to eight paid apps for free. Four Android and four iOS apps each. In-app purchases and advertising? Not a thing. But the free offer is short-lived.

In the two app stores, the Play Store and the App Store, there is an almost endless number of applications. Some of these apps are free, while others are chargeable. But what many users don't know: Many paid apps are also temporarily available for free if they are part of a special offer. We have put together some of the most exciting apps that are currently available for free.

Free pro apps (Android)

QR / Barcode Scanner PRO ($6.49 ) - Without a good QR code scanner, you'll quickly fall into the quishing trap and have to fear for your savings. This top-rated scanner shows you URLs even before it calls them up. This way, fraudulent links can be unmasked at an early stage (4.8 stars, 13,300 ratings)

) - Without a good QR code scanner, you'll quickly fall into the quishing trap and have to fear for your savings. This top-rated scanner shows you URLs even before it calls them up. This way, fraudulent links can be unmasked at an early stage DJ Mixer, DJ Music Remix Pro ($10.99 ) - This app simulates an actual mixing console. At least, as far as this is possible on a smartphone. If you've ever asked yourself how good a DJ you would be, this app can give you the answer (4.1 stars, 350 ratings)

) - This app simulates an actual mixing console. At least, as far as this is possible on a smartphone. If you've ever asked yourself how good a DJ you would be, this app can give you the answer My Medicine Pro ($2.79 ) - Medication can be complicated. Especially if you have to take several of them, this app does the work for you and ensures that you don't have to remember all the information, symptoms, dosages, and instructions. But beware: Since the application is an unknown medical tool, we recommend that you first pay close attention to whether the app actually works as it should (3.7 stars, 214 ratings) .

) - Medication can be complicated. Especially if you have to take several of them, this app does the work for you and ensures that you don't have to remember all the information, symptoms, dosages, and instructions. But beware: Since the application is an unknown medical tool, we recommend that you first pay close attention to whether the app actually works as it should . Simple Photo Widget ($0.69 ) - This app comes without a complicated user interface and countless functions. The functional principle is as simple as it is good: the tool creates a widget with your pictures on the start screen. That's it (4.1 stars, 1,060 ratings)

Free premium apps (iOS)

Sky Master - pixel shooter ($0.99 ) - Anyone who appreciates pixel games and is generally nostalgic will have fun with this game. It's not particularly good, but at least the visuals are convincing. Ideal to pass the boredom in between (5.0 stars, 1 rating)

) - Anyone who appreciates pixel games and is generally nostalgic will have fun with this game. It's not particularly good, but at least the visuals are convincing. Ideal to pass the boredom in between BG Remover AI ($0.99 ) - Just a few clicks are all it takes to crop the people in your pictures. That's the promise of the developers behind this app. Although the term AI or AI in this case was probably integrated into the product name primarily for marketing reasons. (5.0 stars, 1 rating)

) - Just a few clicks are all it takes to crop the people in your pictures. That's the promise of the developers behind this app. Although the term AI or AI in this case was probably integrated into the product name primarily for marketing reasons. Currency - Simple Converter ($0.99 ) - Anyone who occasionally leaves European borders needs an app like this. It allows you to convert currencies quickly and easily. Thanks to a minimalist interface, just a few clicks are enough to get an answer (4.5 stars, 207 ratings)

) - Anyone who occasionally leaves European borders needs an app like this. It allows you to convert currencies quickly and easily. Thanks to a minimalist interface, just a few clicks are enough to get an answer Queen Rules ($2.99 ) - This puzzle game is the ideal way to pass the time. The aim is to position your soldiers so that they can defeat the evil witch's soldiers. There are also interesting level designs and clay figures (4.8 stars, 111 ratings)

Free apps with traps - what to look out for

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time of publication of this article. Unfortunately, developers often don't specify how long these offers last. So, if you like an app, you shouldn't wait too long; download it quickly.

However, before you download a free app, you should always take a look at the app page in the store. Because sometimes there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of.

Are you still scared of AI? Here's why you shouldn't be!

In-app purchases and advertising

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, some paid apps also do this. It is essential to pay attention to these aspects, especially if the game is intended for children.

App permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it on. So, if you want to be on the safe side, make sure that you only grant the permissions that the app really needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not require access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.