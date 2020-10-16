For a limited time only: These apps are now available for free!

For this week, the Google Play Store and Apple App Store both come with a slew of free apps, keeping a slew of Android and iOS users happy especially during such trying times where every single penny counts - so why not obtain some of these apps for free as opposed to paying for them?

Do take note that these apps and games are only available for free for a short period of time only.

Free apps for Android

Free games

1812: Napoleon Wars( €1.49 ): This is your typical tower defense (TD) game set in the Napoleonic era, where you will take part in the battle of Borodino while having to use all of your available wit and resources to protect your troops. You can use different weapons and skills; while the graphics are minimalistic, to say the least.

Super Oscar Premium ( €1.99 ): This is an arcade platformer on Android that offers half a dozen cute worlds to explore with 35 levels, and no doubt you will have fond memories of Nintendo's Super Mario flooding back. You jump on enemies to vanquish them, obtain items and coins from blocks, with the option to pick from four different characters.

Fateful Lore ( €2.29 ): This free app is definitely suitable for those who have a nose for nostalgia. The game is presented in an 8-bit retro look and is based on Nintendo's "The Legend of Zelda". I would even go so far as to say that it is a very authentic replica.

Boss Rush: Mythology Mobile ( €1.99 ): In this action game will pit you against different creatures and gods from Greek, Scandinavian, and Egyptian mythologies. There are 20 bosses available to pick a fight with, of whom you have to defeat while wielding six different weapons and items.

Comeback Golf ( €2.59 ): This app offers everything fans of retro golf games can expect. You play the role of the protagonist, who is an injured golf professional known as JJ, having to lead him back to the top of the rankings from a potentially career-crippling injury. Certainly sounds like an easier task than having Tiger Woods relive his glory years.

WordPuzzle WordSilent ( €1.39 ): In this word puzzle, you will have to rearrange the letters available on screen in order to have it form a matching English word in order to progress.

Bricks Breaker Pro ( €3.99 ): This is a puzzle game for Android and ideal for killing time, assuming you have plenty of that on your hands. You will have to use your balls intelligently in order to destroy those bricks. A very simple idea to execute that subsequently gets more challenging.

Chicken Tournament ( €2.50 ): It's all about the chickens! This action game is both funny and crazy. You will have to shoot chickens and have different "weapons" at your disposal. The chickens retaliate by throwing eggs back at you. Not a classic "first-person shooter", that's for sure!

Free Apps

Tool For WhatsApp ( €1.29 ): This app delivers additional useful features for WhatsApp on your Android device. You will benefit from a WhatsApp Status Saver, WhatsApp Web, and even a "Walk-and-Chat" function, among numerous others. If you have tried the application, feel free to tell us in the comments on how useful it is and what it delivers.

Manual Camera: DSLR - Camera Professional ( €4.09 ): With this app, you won't turn your smartphone into an SLR camera, but the camera app sure does offer a slew of advanced settings for hobbyist photographers who want to push their existing smartphone cameras to the limit.