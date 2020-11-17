Foldable iPhone: Apple is said to have supplied test samples to Foxconn

According to new reports, Apple is said to have supplied test samples of a foldable iPhone to Foxconn, the manufacturer of the smartphones.

According to current reports from suppliers in the far east, Apple's preparations for the production of a foldable iPhone are entering the next round. As MacRumors writes in reference to the Economic Daily News, Apple is said to have started supplying Foxconn, among others, with the new smartphones for testing purposes.

Among other things, the tests will deal with display technology. The choice of OLED or micro-LED will determine how the assembly of the actual smartphones will ultimately proceed. The actual display will continue to be supplied by Samsung. Already a few months ago, there were rumours that Samsung Display would again provide the panels for Apple's future smartphone. Furthermore, Apple is reportedly also testing the folding mechanism for future iPhones.

Foldable iPhone: extensive tests of the hinge

According to the report, the hinges of a notebook computer are opened and closed 20,000 to 30,000 times, in some cases 50,000 times. In comparison, the folding mechanism that Apple is currently having tested must survive more than 100,000 of these movements.

According to the Economic Daily News, the presentation of a foldable iPhone could take place as soon as September 2022.

The memes are funny — but it doesn’t look like they just stuck two phones together.



Even though they’re two separate panels, when the displays are extended, it looks fairly continuous and seamless. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 15, 2020

Leaker Jon Prosser said last June that Apple's foldable will have two separate displays that are connected with a hinge. When opened, however, the transition between the two displays would still be "seamless". The design with rounded edges is said to resemble the iPhone 11 but not have a notch. Instead, the technology for Face ID should be located in a small forehead on the outer display.