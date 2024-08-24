First Big Update for Android 15: What the QPR1 Release Brings to Your Pixel

Google has started rolling out the first Android 15 QPR (Quarterly Platform Release) to testers and developers. This update is called QPR1 Beta 1 and is still part of the Android 15 beta program. The final, stable version is expected to be released to the public by the end of the year.

Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 follows Android 15 Beta 4 but is more stable, with fewer major bugs and issues compared to the earlier developer previews. It also includes the August security patch for older Pixel models, although this patch has been somewhat delayed.

This first Android 15 QPR update is compatible with the Pixel 6, Pixel 7, Pixel 8, and the recently launched Pixel 9 series (comparison). Users of the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet can also install the update.

It was surprising that the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro launched with Android 14 instead of the upcoming Android 15. However, this is likely because these smartphones were announced and released a couple of months earlier than the usual Pixel hardware schedule, which typically happens in mid-fall.

Google's Pixel 9 Pro XL runs on Android 14 OS out of the box. / © nextpit

Google hasn’t confirmed when the final version of Android 15 QPR1 will be released, but it's expected to arrive between November and December 2024. Like previous versions, Android 15 will have three QPR updates before moving on to Android 16. Android 15 QPR1 is anticipated to be part of one of the Pixel Drop updates in the fall.

How to install Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 on your Pixel

If you want to install Android 15 QPR1, you can do so by enrolling in the beta program. However, keep in mind that if you would like to receive the public version later, you’ll need to exit or unenroll from the beta. You can also install the software by flashing the factory images.

As for major changes, we’re still waiting to see what’s included in Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1. Early findings from 9to5Google suggest that Google has introduced a new animation when interacting with buttons in the quick settings. Additionally, there’s a new splash screen after rebooting, featuring a jagged loading icon in the center instead of a plain wallpaper.

How do you plan to test Android 15? Are you waiting for the stable version, or are you intending to enroll and download the QPR1 Beta 1? Please let us know in the comments.