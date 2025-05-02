Bargain hunters are currently getting their money's worth. Seven paid apps are currently available for free, including a reminder app that helps you keep track of all your tasks.

The two app stores from Google and Apple, the Play Store and the App Store, offer an almost endless number of applications. Some of these apps are free, while others require payment. But what many users don't know: Many paid apps are also temporarily available for free if they are part of a special offer. We have put together some of the most exciting apps that are currently available for free.

Free Pro apps (Android)

Reminder Pro - Reminder ($3.69 ) - With this app, you always have an overview of all your reminders. New reminders can be created in seconds, and you can also be reminded at a specific time. (4.3 stars, 2,930 ratings)

Bubble Shooter Pop Puzzle Game ($4.89 ) - There's also something for everyone who occasionally wants to play on their smartphone this week. This newly released bubble shooter regularly costs almost 5 euros and is completely free to start with. (no reviews yet)

Multiscreen Calculator Pro ($9.99 ) - The look of this calculator is debatable, but the tool offers a decisive advantage: "multiscreens". If you want to start a new calculation without deleting the results of the old calculation, simply swipe to the left on the screen. A new window will then open. Users can open as many new windows as they want. (4.5 stars, 5,120 ratings)

Free premium apps (iOS)

Vythm JR - Music Visualization ($49.99 ) - With the app Vythm, you can visualize your music with a matching video. Countless effects such as Equalizer, Mandala, Shapes, Fluids, Psychedelic, Dreaming, and more are available. To get the app permanently free, you have to start it once after downloading and activate the "Pro version + lifetime updates" once. (4.5 stars, 207 ratings)

Eat Me First ($2.99 ) - With this app, you can always keep an eye on the contents of your fridge. The app shows you the expiration dates for all your food and thus helps to reduce food waste. (no ratings yet)

Sky Master - pixel shooter ($0.99 ) - If you're nostalgic, you'll enjoy this game, at least for a short while. It's not particularly good, but the pixel look gives the game an irresistible charm for older gamers. (5.0 stars, 1 rating)

Queen Rules ($2.99 ) - This puzzle game is the ideal way to pass the time. The aim is to position your soldiers in such a way that they are able to defeat the evil witch's soldiers. There are also interesting level designs and clay figures (4.8 stars, 111 ratings)

Free apps with traps - what to look out for

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time of publication. Unfortunately, developers often don't specify how long these offers last. So if you like an app, you shouldn't wait too long; download it quickly.

However, before you download a free app, you should always take a look at the app page in the store. Because sometimes there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of.

In-app purchases and advertising

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, some paid apps also do this. It is important to pay attention to these aspects, especially if the game is intended for children.

App permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it. So, if you want to be on the safe side, make sure that you only grant the permissions that the app really needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.