Corona: Do we really want to go back to our pre-pandemic lives?

2020 was a disaster year in many ways. On the way back to some form of normalcy, however, we shouldn't in my opinion, try to reset everything to zero. Rather, there should be an attempt to preserve and build on the things that changed positively last year.

Goodbye, Corona year 2020 - hello, new Corona year

Pants Off: Who all made three crosses on the night of December 31 because now, finally, this darn year 2020 is over? The Corona pandemic and all the complications and hurdles associated with it took everything we had last year. But – spoiler alert – the pandemic is still very much around and we can only be hopeful that 2021 ends up being better for all of humanity.

As of now, just over 260,000 people in Germany have been vaccinated, so it's still a hard, rocky road ahead before we can get this virus under control, and that's only assuming that no surprises like mutated viruses throw a spanner in the works. So, like last year, we will have to continue to learn how to live and work in such an extraordinary situation.

This effectively means that even in 2021, we will long for the moment when we can return to a no-pandemic life.

Everything back to zero? Well, not yet!

Return. That's actually a dangerous word in this context because I think there's nothing more wrong than wanting to long for the exact life we led before the pandemic. Yeah, sure: we want to walk around without a mask again and go shopping without a shopping trolley when we just want to pick up a quick loaf of bread. We want to travel again, we want to go to concerts, we want to meet and hug dear people, we want to sit in ice cream parlours and leave our local pub at the crack of dawn.

I don't want to cast doubt on that part of normality, of course, but my point is that for heaven's sake we don't turn our backs to all the positive developments that have undoubtedly occurred due to the pandemic. I know – talking about the positive effects of a virus that is spreading around the world sometimes earns you popularity ratings somewhere between Hitler and diarrhoea.

That is why I would like to explain the point: It is not, of course, a matter of talking disparagingly about the crisis. Many people have lost their jobs, gone on short-time work, the culture and events industry is lying idle, too many people have been physically separated from their loved ones and, at worst, even succumbed to the virus. But that doesn't change the fact that we must not sweep the (e-)learnings from 2020 under the table.

Nothing would be worse after the pandemic than desperately trying to restore the status quo. If, for example, employers were to insist again that being present in the office was a constant obligation, even though home offices have proven their worth over the past year.

For the same reason, I would like to address a few points that I think should remain with us for this year and probably, for the rest of our lives

Stay at home, work at home and learn at home

What most of us have learnt is that working from home doesn't necessarily mean you live a life of luxury from now on. You know, where you work from your couch in your most comfortable clothes, don't have to see your boss the whole year and everything is relaxed. We learned (the hard way) that working remotely mandates us to be more organized than ever before. This is especially true in case you are short on space at your home or worse, have to supervise your kids while you're working. To put it in simple terms, you're suddenly faced with a whole new set of challenges you never knew existed before!

But – and this is a really fat "but" – we could see how quickly it all suddenly happened. Countless employers resisted working from home for a long time, even though it would have been technically feasible before. Perhaps because they feared employees wouldn't be truly productive, or because they felt organizationally overwhelmed by this change.

Integrated webcams in smartphones and notebooks are a great way to keep in touch. / © NextPit

Now we see: It works, at least in many, many cases. Fabien wrote (German) just a few days ago about how he was able to work at least as productively and efficiently when he was out of office in Brandenburg. This is exactly what we need to learn: It can be done differently, and physical presence is not necessary in many cases and productivity usually does not suffer when you are leading a life of isolation. In fact, in many cases, the shift to work from home has actually increased productivity.

Of course, the same applies to those who do not yet go to work, i.e. pupils and students. Here, too, we can see that there is a need to move on both sides: just as the home office requires both boss and employee, the same applies to homeschooling or e-learning for teachers as well as for students. Many weaknesses became apparent here, but there was also a lot of progress to be observed, which will help us to push ahead with digitalisation.

This becomes particularly obvious when we look at this development globally and look at countries that are technologically significantly behind Western nations. There, the shift away from face-to-face education is not only a necessary evil but for very many young people it is the only form of access to education in the first place. So digitization is actually creating more participation and, for many of the less privileged, an opportunity for a better life. My colleague Rahul describes this in great detail in his article, which is well worth reading, and speaks of a veritable "digital revolution".

Keyword: Mobility

In the home office, many things suddenly work, simply because they have to work somehow. It's often the case that you have to be thrown in at the deep end somewhere to be able to change. It may well be that the same applies to our mobility. Before the pandemic, it was a very tough and, above all, unsuccessful struggle for a modern form of mobility in cities. Inner cities dominated by cars are a discontinued model, as we see in many large metropolises such as Vienna, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Copenhagen and even London. Alternative means of transport – bicycles, cargo bikes, e-scooters – are being given more importance and more space, and public transport is being expanded.