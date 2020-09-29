The best tablets you can buy in 2020

The tablet world is no longer as versatile as it once was. And yet there is still a choice and it's about more than just an operating system. We show you the best tablets that run Google's Android, Microsoft's Windows, and Apple's iPadOS.

Apple changed the tablet market with its iPads back in the day. Even many Android users now use iPads when it comes to tablets. With iPadOS, the operating system has gotten even better adapted to the tablets. These are our three favorites from Apple right now:

iPad Pro

The iPad Pro is Apple's largest tablet. You can choose between an 11-inch and a 12.9-inch display. The latter combined with a keyboard really makes the iPad feel like a laptop. You can also use the Apple Pencil to write and draw on the tablet - although this is no longer a unique feature of the Pro model. The iPad Pro powered by the A12X Bionic can be unlocked via Face ID.

The screen on the iPad Pro is absolutely beautiful. / © Apple

iPad Air (2020)

The iPad Air grew in 2020 and now offers a 10.9-inch retina display. Apple has also narrowed the bezels here, so it's still a compact size - after all, the iPad Air has been especially thin and lightweight since its launch, similar to MacBook Air. The design for 2020, however, has moved much closer to that of last year's iPad Pro. There are also new colors to choose from.

The A14 Bionic processor sits under the hood and Apple promises up to ten hours of battery life. It's Apple's most advanced chip ever, and outperforms even that of the top iPad Pro models which are yet to be updated for 2020 and beyond. The 2020 iPad Air is probably the tablet to buy this year, and they are selling out quickly as a result.

The new iPad Air 2020 looks much more like the iPad Pro this year. / © Apple

iPad (2020)

The iPad 2020 has always been popular because of its entry-level price point. The latest iPad was long-awaited and now also runs with the A12 Bionic chip. The screen is 10.2 inches and it is also a Retina display with True Tone. There is also support for the Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard. The cheapest iPad should also offer up to ten hours of battery life. This is the model to get if you want all the joys of iPad OS but don't want to spend a fortune.

The new iPad launched in 2020. / © Apple

Of course Android also runs on tablets and there are interesting options in this area as well, of which we present three here:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G

Samsung's Tab S range has always been popular with fans of Android tablets. As you would expect with Samsung, the display is the star of the show here. The 12.4-inch Super AMOLED screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz, and it's a beauty! The Tab S7+ 5G uses a Qualcomm SDM865+ Octa-core processor and there's up to 8GB of RAM available to support the SoC. There's also an included S-Pen for added functionality. For those who want to go a bit smaller, the Tab S7 has an 11-inch display. Both are available in non 5G versions too if you don't need to use the next-gen mobile network on your tablet.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 has now been updated to the S7 (not pictured). / © NextPit

Huawei MatePad Pro

Launched a special event in Barcelona in February, at the canceled Mobile World Congress, the Huawei MatePad Pro is the Chinese brand's flagship tablet. The 10.8-inch tablet is probably the best Huawei has ever made. It packs a Kirin 990 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and it even supports 5G. The 2K QHD display looks incredible and there are plenty of nice software tricks here to pair the tablet with your smartphone for improved productivity.

The new Huawei MatePad Pro is perhaps the best iPad Pro competitor. / © NextPit

Like the iPad Pro, there is an accompanying keyboard with the Huawei MatePad Pro and an M-Pencil. The battery is a 7250 mAh cell and the MatePad Pro supports up to 40W fast-charging, although it's a 20W charger that comes in the box.

Huawei MediaPad M5

The MediaPad M5 from Huawei was one of the stars at the Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona. The tablet does not only have a good display and a chic housing but also continues the legacy of the M3. It has four great speakers made by Harman Kardon. The good thing about the MediaPad M5 is that Huawei gives the customer the choice. If you need a little more power and memory, you can use the MediaPad M5 Pro, which also comes with a stylus. Both models are available with an optional LTE slot. And those who like to work on the tablet can get the matching cover with a real keyboard. The price has also dropped a lot since it was announced.

Amazon Fire

The Amazon Fire devices are certainly not the best tablets on the market if you just look at the specifications. Whether it's the Fire 7 or the Fire HD 10, Amazon doesn't opt for the strongest chipsets, and it's noticeable in everyday use. And yet the devices are interesting. Especially if you use a lot of Amazon offers, e.g. watching movies via Prime. But also if you would like to have a tablet for simple tasks and don't want to spend a lot of money on it.

Microsoft may no longer play a role in the smartphone world, but the manufacturer is still well on its way with Surface devices. Thanks to the S version of Windows 10, you have a system here that is very similar to the one on your home PC.

Microsoft Surface Go

The Surface Go is Microsoft's challenge to the iPad. The Surface Go comes in netbook format with a 10-inch display. The 500g Surface offers 4GB or 8GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. The Surface Go has hardly any connections onboard, in keeping with modern trends. There is a USB-C port, a jack socket and a slot for a memory card, plus the proprietary port for the charger or the dock. In addition to the keyboard and mouse, the stylus can also be used with the Surface Go.

Surface Go is also convertible to a laptop. / © NextPit

