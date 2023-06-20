First Look: Google Pixel Tablet Surprises with Additional Perks

After nearly a year since its announcement, the Google Pixel Tablet finally landed in my hands. This flagship Android tablet doubles as a smart display when used with the included dock, positioning it as Google's showcase device for Android on larger screens. But how good is it, really? Here are our hands-on impressions of the Google Pixel Tablet.

Price and availability The Google Pixel Tablet, with its 128 GB base model, is currently available for purchase at a starting price of $499. If you're seeking more storage, the 256 GB variant can be yours for $599. Related: Android Tablets Compared The tablet offers a palette of three different colors for you to choose from: Hazel (a sleek gray), Porcelain (an elegant white), and Rose (a shade exclusively available in the US). Please note that the package includes the speaker dock. The Google Pixel Tablet includes a dock station that connects to it using the pogo pin connectors on the back. Even though the Pixel Tablet became available on June 20, its initial announcement was made much earlier, on May 11, 2022. It was later officially released by Google during their annual developer conference, Google I/O, held on May 10, 2023.

Design and display Sporting a 10.95-inch display, the Google Pixel Tablet is compact, and it does remind me of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series, especially due to the aspect ratio of the display. The display is more rectangular than square, with a 16:10 format, which is excellent for streaming videos. However, the 493-gram weight can be felt when handling the tablet with one hand. Pros: The 16:10 aspect ratio works pretty well for streaming .

. Good display quality.

Support for USI 2.0 stylus pens. Cons: Design and position of the physical buttons. The Pixel Tablet features a glass front and an aluminum frame and back, providing a sleek and sturdy design. Content is displayed on the 11-inch LCD screen, which offers a refresh rate of 60 Hz—something I find acceptable for a non-Pro tablet. The LCD display is vibrant and provides an excellent viewing experience for consuming content. / © nextpit It also boasts a display resolution of 2560 x 1600 and 500 nits brightness, which significantly enhanced my experience of watching Netflix TV shows and YouTube videos. Moreover, reading content on apps such as Kindle and The New York Times was a pleasure on this device. Another display feature that I personally find to be a fantastic addition is the support for USI 2.0 stylus pens. The Pixel Tablet docking station serves both as an audio enhancer and a charging dock. But you can also charge the device using the USB-C port. / © nextpit On the back of the Pixel Tablet, we have the docking connectors (a.k.a. pogo pin connection)—more about the docking station later. These connectors, typically located on the tablet frame, are used for attaching a variety of accessories, such as keyboards. So, I'm still pondering how accessory manufacturers will handle this. What piqued my curiosity, however, was the decision to position the power button, which doubles as the fingerprint sensor, at the same level as the frame. This creates a counterintuitive and user-unfriendly experience. Also, it's uncomfortably close to the volume button, located on the same edge. So, as a first impression, I find this layout counterintuitive for a tablet, which is essentially designed to be held with two hands. The power button, which also functions as a biometric sensor, is integrated at the level of the frame: I'm not particularly fond of this design decision. / © nextpit As if that weren't enough, there are two rubbery supports on the bottom of the frame that can easily be mistaken for physical buttons. These design decisions frankly baffle me, even though I understand they are meant to serve as a protection when used with a tablet support accessory. On one end of the frame, there are two rugged supports for protection. At first glance, this seems more counterintuitive than user-friendly. / © nextpit

Speaker dock included I recall the response of the audience at the Google I/O 2022 keynote when the Pixel Tablet dock station was introduced: it was met with resounding applause. I didn't fully understand it at the time, but I now appreciate the decision to include the dock station with the Pixel Tablet. It's intuitive to use, the sound quality is noticeably superior, and it conveniently charges the device while it's docked at 15W max. charging rate. Pros: Dock packs additional speakers .

. It doubles as a charging station. Cons: It only works when plugged in the socket. With a magnetic docking system, it's effortless to attach and detach the Pixel Tablet from the speaker dock. / © nextpit Although the Pixel Tablet is equipped with four built-in stereo speakers, they're not designed for an exceptional audio experience, which can typically be achieved with a pair of wireless headphones. And this is where this combination makes a significant difference. The docking station delivers the sound quality of a 43.5 mm full-range speaker. I've been using the device for less than 24 hours, but I can confidently state that the audio enhancement is notably superior, as one would expect. Of course, you can use the dock station without the power cable, but it would only serve to prop the device up in front of you. / © nextpit Though it reminds me of Meta's unsuccessful Portal device concept, this technology is far more practical. It's wonderful to have it sitting on my work desk and to be able to easily dock the tablet on the station. It's intuitive and eliminates the need for fussing with tablet cases or keyboard supports. The magnetic docking interface works like a charm—not once has it failed to attach when I tried. Well done, Google! The drawback—and there's always one—is that the speaker dock only functions when plugged into a power source. This means you're tied down by a cable. So, if you want to maintain this seamless experience across multiple rooms, you'll need to invest in extra docks. However, for those concerned, the Pixel Tablet can also be charged via USB-C. Unfortunately, Google does not include a cable or USB charger in the box. Google includes a dock station in the box with the Pixel Tablet, and this truly deserves some genuine recognition. / © nextpit Beyond its impressive sound quality and charging capability, what sets this dock station apart? It also enables you to use the tablet in Hub Mode. This means you gain access to the Google Smart Home experience, complete with dedicated screen savers, reminders, and alerts via Google Assistant, casting capabilities, and, of course, the ability to control all your smart devices at home.

Performance and software The Pixel Tablet operates on the same Tensor G2 processor that's found in Google's Pixel 7 smartphones, which is also combined with the Titan M2 security chip. You can anticipate the same level of AI processing for voice recognition, image processing, and features such as background blurring in photos, and more notably, during voice calls utilizing the built-in 8-megapixel selfie camera. Pros: The Tensor G2 chip reliability .

. Smooth, fluid experience.

Long-term software support.

The fingerprint sensor works flawlessly. Cons: -. The fingerprint sensor is reliable and can be used for authorizing purchases and verifying your identity on various apps and services. / © nextpit I didn't have a lot of time to experiment with the Pixel Tablet before writing this hands-on, but overall, it provides a smooth and fluid experience. The Tensor G2 chip is paired with 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and comes in two different storage configurations: 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1. As for security, aside from the multi-layer hardware security, there's also the Private Compute Core. By definition, this manages all data at the device level. On the back of the Pixel Tablet, there is an 8MP rear camera. / © nextpit Now, let's talk about software. It's been a while since I've used Android tablets, so my thoughts on the user experience with the Pixel Tablet might come across as somewhat naive to some. However, for the first time in years, I feel that developers are dedicating more effort to optimizing their services for "Android for tablets". While not perfect, it's clear that the apps are more than just replicas of what we see on Pixel phones. I've always used The New York Times app as a benchmark, and I found that my experience with it on the Pixel Tablet is almost identical to what I experience on my iPad 10. The Android 13 widgets also add a nice touch to the tablet experience, even though the operating system as a whole could still use some improvements in terms of a tablet UX. The front camera is located at the center of the display, positioned at the top when in landscape mode. / © nextpit According to Google, there are "more than 50 Google apps" optimized for the Pixel Tablet, but it still feels like an upscaled Pixel phone experience... unfortunately. The new Pixel tablet comes with a commitment to receive major Android updates for up to three years and security updates for five years. As it was launched with Android 13, we can expect it to be updated until Android 16, which is projected to be released in 2025.

Google Pixel Tablet battery Google equipped the Pixel Tablet with a built-in 27-watt-hour battery (7,020 mAh), which according to the company's lab tests, lasts up to 12 hours of video streaming. The device can be recharged via the charging speaker dock included in the box, or a USB-C charger, which is sold separately. Since most of my time with the tablet was spent using the dock station, I can't offer an informed opinion on the battery life at this stage. However, I must mention that the charging dock is incredibly handy as it keeps the device powered wirelessly . When docked to the speaker station, the tablet charges wirelessly. Therefore, when you remove it, it will typically be fully charged! / © nextpit A more detailed analysis of the battery life will be provided in the full review in the coming days.

Google Pixel Tablet technical specifications Pure Android Tablet Product Google Pixel Tablet Picture Screen 10.95-inch LCD 2560 x 1600 pixels SoC Google Tensor G2

Titan M2 security coprocessor RAM 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM Storage 128 / 256 GB UFS 3.1 ROM Expandable storage ❌ OS Android 13

5 years of updates Camera 8 MP | 1.12 μm pixel width | f/2.0 aperture |

Fixed focus | 84° field of view | 1/4" image sensor size Selfie 8 MP | 1.12 μm pixel width | f/2.0 aperture |

Fixed focus | 84° field of view | 1/4" image sensor size Battery 27 watt-hour (7,020 mAh)

15 W charging with the included dock Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 / Bluetooth 5.2 / UWB Audio Quad speakers Colors Porcelain, Hazel

Rose (US only) Dimensions and weight 10.2 x 6.7 x 0.3 in, 17.4 oz

258 x 169 x 8.1 mm, 493 g