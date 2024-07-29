The second generation OnePlus tablet is now on sale and we have used the OnePlus Pad 2 in a variety of ways. Does it truly has what it takes to be crowned the king of Android tablets? Let’s find out in this review.

Summary Buy OnePlus Pad 2 Good Nice display

Excellent specifications

Well-priced bundles with keyboard and stylus

Useful software improvements on OxygenOS Bad Not-so-consistent performance

Average camera quality

Software update policy could be better OnePlus Pad 2 OnePlus Pad 2: All deals

Design & display Made in a metal unibody, the OnePlus Pad 2 feels appropriately premium, with a thin 6.5 mm thickness and 584 g weight. Inside the thin bezels, the 7:5 aspect ratio display has a surprisingly high resolution and refresh rate, making it suitable for both work and entertainment. Pros: High-resolution and refresh rate display.

Excellent build quality. Cons: No headphone jack.

Slightly visible airgap between the LCD panel and glass. Those who prefer “squarish” aspect ratios to type and work will appreciate the OnePlus Pad 2–with one notable flaw we will explain later. The selfie camera is positioned in the landscape orientation, to make video calls more natural, especially with the optional keyboard attached. The LCD panel on the Pad 2 is high-resolution and has a high refresh rate. © nextpit The OnePlus Pad 2 kept most of the design from its predecessor. © nextpit We are fans of gunmetal finishes, and the Pad 2 didn't disappoint. © nextpit Besides the low weight, the rounded corners also help hold the tablet, which has a nice finish on the back. The OnePlus Pad 2 thinness results in not having a headphone jack, which is a sad omission, there is also no tray for a SIM card or storage expansion, so weight that when buying the tablet. On the sides of the OnePlus Pad 2 we find the quad side-firing speakers, with a USB-C port on the right side (viewed in the landscape orientation), and a power button on the left. On the bottom there is a set of pogo pins to magnetically attach to the keyboard cover. And on the top we find the volume rocker and the magnetic spot to pair and charge the OnePlus Stylo. The volume rocker and power button sit at the top left corner when using the tablet in the landscape orientation. © nextpit The Pad 2 features a quad-speaker audio setup with good volume but a not so good soundstage. © nextpit The use of an LCD screen was surprising at first but did not feel like a sacrifice in use. Contrast levels were good, viewing angles excellent, and colors looked correct. However, two points need to be mentioned: there is a visible air gap between the panel and the glass, and when viewing widescreen content, there is lots of unused space due to the 7:5 aspect ratio. Both didn’t bother me in use, but we know some people are very vocal about it.

Software and accessories Equipped with OxygenOS 14 over Android 14, the OnePlus Pad 2 inherits the improvements Google brought to the system in the last 2 years for big-screen devices. OnePlus promises four years of security updates, which is lower than comparable tablets from Google and Samsung. Pros: Good multi-tasking capabilities.

Good integration with OnePlus devices.

Accessories work seamlessly with the Pad 2. Cons: Update policy falls behind rivals.

Narrow keyboard keys. On top of the built-in features from Android like split screen, app pairs, and more, OnePlus adds some touches like the taskbar for multitasking, with an app drawer shortcut that opens a compact version of the app list. You can also do a three-app split-screen view, and drag and drop files and text around them. In true 2024 fashion, OnePlus touted a couple of AI features for text (summary, text-to-speech, and rewriting) and images, but they were mostly absent on the review unit, pending a software update promised for Q4 this year. OnePlus added a couple of features to the Android dock. © nextpit We counted only two third-party apps installed on the OnePlus Pad 2. © nextpit On top of the OxygenOS 14.1, OnePlus promises three system upgrades and four years of security updates. © nextpit The Pad 2 had 29.5 GB of used space after updating a clean installation. © nextpit The taskbar app drawer seems redundant at first, but can be easier to use when holding the stylus. © nextpit Each pen offer distinct haptic feedback when used on the native Notes app. © nextpit The Stylus is automatically paired when aligning it magnetically to the tablet. © nextpit Software integration with the Pad 2 accessories was really good, with the Stylo pen automatically pairing with the tablet when first attaching it to the magnetic area on top of the tablet. It is worth noting that the pen doesn’t have a pairing button, so it cannot be used with other devices like the OnePlus Open Camila reviewed a few months ago. I am no artist, but the OnePlus Stylo 2 felt like an improvement over the S Pen bundled with the mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE we recently tested. The OnePlus pen offers a relatively low latency response and includes haptic feedback, but app support for the latter is hit-or-miss. Despite being lightweight, drawing with the tablet handheld can be a little awkward. © nextpit The best way to use the Stylo pen was with the tablet firmly supported on a table or other flat surface. © nextpit While the trackpad felt better than most Windows-based laptops, the narrow keyboard requires patience to adapt to. © nextpit The optional folio covers the back part of the tablet while also adding a kickstand with a free angle adjustment. © nextpit The response time for the OnePlus Stylo 2 was good, but not enough to turn the editor into an artist. © nextpit This is the wrong way to attach the pen, as it will not charge the stylus. © nextpit The OnePlus Smart Keyboard at first glance seems like a perfect pairing for the tablet’s 7:5 aspect ratio. However, the width of the device (in landscape mode) forces the keyboard to have narrow keys like a netbook (17 cm between the Q and P keys on a QWERTY/AZERTY/QWERTZ layout), which slows down typing if you use the OnePlus Pad 2 as a secondary productivity device. The trackpad, on the other hand (and probably due to the small keys), is big like a true laptop, and OnePlus did an excellent job on the surface and feel, making it as smooth as the best notebook trackpads. Tracking is equally good, but we had some issues with unwanted clicks at the slightest press.

Performance Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the OnePlus Pad 2 promises to offer the best performance available on an Android tablet. The reality, however, was that we found an inconsistent performance, sometimes on par with tablets from lower segments. Pros: Flagship performance in most scenarios. Cons: Some unexpected performance hiccups. The combination of the fastest Android processor with modern memory standards offers excellent performance for multitasking, app opening times, and regular use in general. However the Geekbench test showed results more in line with mid-range chips, while the AnTuTu score was in line with 8 Gen 2 devices. OnePlus Pad 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Poco Pad

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Exynos 1380 iPad 10

Apple A14 Pixel Tablet

Tensor G2 AnTuTu 1,528,674 - 553,686 - 1,084,036 960,213 3DMark Wild Life Extreme Stress Test Worst loop: 3759

3759 Best loop: 4609

4609 Stability: 81,6% Worst loop: 3353

3353 Best loop: 3896

3896 Stability: 86,1% Worst loop: 792

792 Best loop: 794

794 Stability: 99.8% Worst loop : 842

: 842 Best loop : 846

: 846 Stability: 99.5% Worst loop : 4326

: 4326 Best loop : 5060

: 5060 Stability: 85.5% Worst loop: 1857

1857 Best loop: 1922

1922 Stability: 96.6% 3DMark Steel Nomad Stress Test Worst loop: 1459

1459 Best loop: 1643

1643 Stability: 88.8% - Worst loop: 254

254 Best loop: 256

256 Stability: 99.2% - n/a Worst loop : 731

: 731 Best loop : 737

: 737 Stability: 99.2% Geekbench Single: 950

950 Multi: 4671 Single: 2046

2046 Multi: 5518 Single: 1043

1043 Multi: 3012 Single : 1024

: 1024 Multi: 2940 Single : 2110

: 2110 Multi: 4977 Single : 1437

: 1437 Multi: 3647 We noticed some graphical hiccups in games during cutscenes in unexpected places, which could be related to those synthetic results. However, in-game performance was really good and mostly stable in titles such as Call of Duty Warzone Mobile and Genshin Impact. Even turning all the graphical settings on max didn’t affect fluidity. AnTuTu scores were closer to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones. © nextpit Geekbench results from the OnePlus Pad 2. © nextpit 3D Mark results from the Wild Life Extreme stress test. © nextpit 3D Mark results from the Solar Bay stress test. © nextpit 3D Mark results from the Steel Nomad stress test. © nextpit Battery results from the PC Mark test were competitive with other tablets. © nextpit Synthetic gaming benchmarks reflected those impressions, with 3DMark results similar to phones equipped with the same chip. The larger dimensions of the tablet, however, offer better heat dissipation, and in turn, a more stable performance overall, with less CPU throttling to avoid overheating.

OnePlus Pad 2 camera The OnePlus Pad 2 is equipped with a 13-megapixel camera on the back and a 8 MP shooter for selfies. The brand doesn’t really advertise the tablet as a camera replacement or point and shoot, and you will be better served by using your regular phone for snapshots. Pros: Selfie camera in landscape orientation. Cons: Main camera in landscape orientation.

Lack of versatility in cameras and the camera app. OnePlus clearly doesn’t hope to change the perception of seeing someone taking pictures with a tablet. To do so in public with the OnePlus Pad 2 would usually require the brave soul to hold the device in the landscape orientation due to the centered position of the single 13 MP camera on the back. The selfie camera is an 8 MP shooter which is good enough for video calls. © nextpit The camera module features a single 13-megapixel sensor. © nextpit As with most tablets, the pictures from the main camera are grainy and lack sharpness and color vibrancy. Use your phone instead for outdoor photos. If you need a camera for scanning documents and receipts, however, the Pad 2 should work fine, with a dedicated mode just for it. Like the camera setup, the camera app is relatively barebones, you can digitally zoom in with the main camera resulting in even grainier shots, and there is the mentioned document scanning mode. OnePlus Pad 2: Main camera © nextpit OnePlus Pad 2: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit OnePlus Pad 2: Main camera © nextpit OnePlus Pad 2: Selfie camera © nextpit OnePlus Pad 2: Selfie camera - Portrait mode © nextpit The selfie camera doesn’t offer special AI tricks for self-centering you in video calls, with only basic features for background blurring on photos. Quality is ok for casual video calls, but I wouldn’t recommend doing business presentations with it.

Battery Life & Charging With a 9510 mAh battery and support for up to 67W charging, the OnePlus Pad 2 offers shorter charging times than most phones. In most scenarios that would be totally superfluous, but can be important for those using it as a productivity device. Pros: All-day battery life.

Fast charging.

Reverse wired charging. Cons: Charger is not included in all countries.

No wireless charging. OnePlus quotes a 64% charge with 30 minutes on the wall with a 67W SuperVOOC adapter—which is included in the box in the US, but not in most other countries—and 81 minutes for a full charge. We got worse numbers for the first metric—the brand starts counting after the battery level reaches 1%, while we count from the time we plugged the USB cable, after which there was a boot sequence lasting a couple of minutes. OnePlus Pad 2

(9510 mAh | 67W) Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

(11200 mAh) Poco Pad

(10000 mAh | 33W) Galaxy Tab S9 FE

(8000 mAh | UGreen 300W) Pixel Tablet

(7020 mAh) 5 min 3% 5% 6% 10 min 13% 10% 12% 20 min 36% 19% 25% 30 min 57% 27% 37% 1 h - 51% 73% Full charge < 1h ~ 2h30 1h42 PC Mark battery test 11h01

11882 performance points 10h42

14254 points 6h25 (120 Hz)

11278 points 10h31 (90 Hz) ~ 20h For a full charge, however, we clocked slightly under one hour, which is impressive for a 9510 mAh battery. In most cases, we wouldn’t care too much about charging times on a tablet, but these are the numbers we got. The OnePlus Pad 2 thin build is just enough to house the USB-C port. There is no headphone jack, unfortunately. / © nextpit Using a standard USB-PD 65W charger, we got a 43% charge in 30 minutes, 84% in 60 minutes, and a full charge in approximately 1h18min. As for battery life, expect to see it last a day with productivity or moderate media consumption. Gaming, of course, empties the battery much faster, and OnePlus quotes up to 6 hours of gaming on a charge but something around 4 hours is probably more realistic if you are playing online with maximum graphical settings.

OnePlus Pad 2 technical specifications OnePlus Pad 2 Display 12.1-inch LCD

3000 × 2120 pixels

144 Hz refresh rate SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Memory 8 / 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM

128 / 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage

No microSD card support OS OxygenOS 14 + Android 14

3 years of major updates

4 years of security updates Camera 13 MP Selfie Camera 8 MP, centrally positioned Battery 9510 mAh

67 W wired charging

Charger included (US-only) Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.4 IP Certification ❌ Dimensions and weight 268.66 × 195.06 × 6.49 mm, 584 g Other points that may interest the nextpit community: The OnePlus Pad 2 does not have NFC, UWB, or cellular support. The optional keyboard supports NFC for special features.

The review unit packaging included a charging cable (the US version also includes the 67W charger).

The software version during the test was Oxygen OS 14.1 (Android 14) with the June 2024 security patch.

After resetting the updated tablets, the operating system indicated 29.5 GB of used storage.