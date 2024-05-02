Are you looking for wireless headphones to listen to your music while cut off from the rest of the world? nextpit has tested and compared the best Sony, Bose, Apple, and Jabra headphones featuring active noise cancelling (ANC). Find out which pair of true wireless earphones is right for you in this comparison.

The best wireless headphones with active noise canceling in 2024

Buying advice: What are the criteria for true wireless earphones with ANC?

The format of wireless earphones

Intra, semi-intra, open fit and open ear?

Intra: The earphones have a tip, usually made of silicone, which fits into your ear canal and seals it (e.g. Sony WF-1000XM5, Sennheiser Momentum TW 4).

The earphones have a tip, usually made of silicone, which fits into your ear canal and seals it (e.g. Sony WF-1000XM5, Sennheiser Momentum TW 4). Semi in: Same principle as above, but the earmold penetrates less deeply into your ear canal (example: Apple AirPods Pro 2, Nothing Ear)

Same principle as above, but the earmold penetrates less deeply into your ear canal (example: Apple AirPods Pro 2, Nothing Ear) Open fit: No penetration into the ear canal. The earphones rest in the concha of the ear, obstructing the entrance to the ear canal (example: Apple Airpods 3).

No penetration into the ear canal. The earphones rest in the concha of the ear, obstructing the entrance to the ear canal (example: Apple Airpods 3). Open ear: Extreme opposite of in-ear format. Headphones

The audio quality of wireless headphones

Hi-Res certified?

There are file formats with varying degrees of resolution. Hi-Res formats (FLAC, ALAC) have better resolution, and therefore better quality, than non-Hi-Res formats (mp3, AAC). 3 elements to consider.

Bit depth

Sample rate

Bit rate

See this article to learn more about the audio quality of your headphones

Bit depth Sample rate Max bitrate mp3 16-bit 44.1 kHz 320 kbps CD quality 16-bit 44.1 kHz 1411 kbps Hi-Res 24-bit 48 / 96 / 192 kHz 9216 kbps

Hi-Res refers to anything with higher values than "CD quality". The higher these values, the less compressed the sound and the better its resolution or quality. But the heavier the file, too. So you need a good codec to avoid loss of detail when broadcasting via Bluetooth.

The Bluetooth codec

Bluetooth sound broadcasting is by nature "lossy". The signal is compressed, resulting in a loss of detail and therefore quality. The better the codec, the less compression. The ideal is to have a "lossless" codec that generates very little loss. But there is always some loss.

See this guide to Bluetooth codecs

Bit depth Sampling rate Max. bit rate Lossy/lossless? SBC 16-bit 44.1 kHz 345 kbps lossy AAC 16-bit 44.1 kHz 256 kbps lossy aptX 24-bit 48 kHz 384 kbps lossy aptX HD 24-bit 48 kHz 576 kbps lossy aptX Adaptive 24-bit 96 kHz 420 kbps lossy aptX lossless 16-bit 44.1 kHz 1200 kbps lossless (CD quality), lossy (Hi-Res) LDAC 24-bit 96 kHz 990 kbps lossless (CD quality), lossy (Hi-Res) LHDC 24-bit 96 kHz 900 kbps lossless (CD quality), lossy (Hi-Res)

Frequency response

The range of frequencies that headphones are able to reproduce. 20 to 20,000 Hz on average, which corresponds to what the human ear can perceive. The wider the frequency response, the more leeway you have to correct the sound via the equalizer and perceive some of the more subtle sounds in your tracks.

The sound signature of wireless headphones

A song can be broken down into three main types of frequency: bass, midrange and treble. Depending on which of these frequencies is emphasized by the headphones, a curve will emerge. This curve corresponds to the sound signature of true wireless headphones.

Ideally, you should have headphones with the most neutral signature (flat curve), as this will reproduce the most faithful sound. But you can't totally "erase" a character trait with an equalizer. The essence of the musical message lies in the midrange (instruments, vocals).

Active Noise Reduction (ANC) on wireless headphones

Headphones pick up ambient noise via microphones and transmit it to the ears by inverting it (known as phase inversion). The ANC compensates for the noise, and you no longer hear it.

The more microphones the headphones have, the more effective ANC is likely to be. Manually adjustable noise reduction is also preferable to purely automatic ANC.

There's also a transparency mode. This amplifies ambient noise to keep you aware of your surroundings. The important thing here is the naturalness of the amplified noises. Often, there's a hissing effect and distortion that can be unpleasant.

Wireless headphone features

This list is totally arbitrary and subjective:

Bluetooth multipoint : the ability to pair your earphones with at least two devices at the same time

: the ability to pair your earphones with at least two devices at the same time Wear detection: the headphones detect when you put them on and take them off your head, so they can pause the music or go to sleep automatically, thus conserving battery life.

the headphones detect when you put them on and take them off your head, so they can pause the music or go to sleep automatically, thus conserving battery life. IP rating: it's best to choose water- and dust-resistant headphones with at least an IP54 rating

it's best to choose water- and dust-resistant headphones with at least an IP54 rating Equalizer : a five-band equalizer is a far too rare ideal. Yet it allows you to personalize your audio experience

a five-band equalizer is a far too rare ideal. Yet it allows you to personalize your audio experience Microphone quality: you're likely to use your headphones to make calls. And the mic quality of the vast majority of earphones is very poor.

The best wireless headphones with noise reduction

The best wireless earphones with ANC: Jabra Elite 10

The Jabra Elite 10 are my favorite headphones of the year. / © nextpit

Jabra Elite 10 full review by nextpit

The Jabra Elite 10 are definitely my favorite headphones of the year. Jabra has finally closed the only loophole that prevented it from holding its own against the big boys like Sony and Bose. The progress made in active noise reduction is undeniable, and there's nothing to separate Jabra from its high-end rivals. What's more, these headphones offer a sleek design, excellent audio quality, and decent battery life.

The Scandinavian design, with its minimalist feel and sober colors, still works as well as ever. The Jabra Elite 10 are among the most comfortable earphones I've ever tested. They offer a very good fit in the ear and are among the lightest in this selection.

Functionality-wise, they've got it all, with multipoint, port detection, and mono use. Audio quality is also top-notch. However, the headphones omit the HD audio codecs and limit themselves to SBC/AAC.

Battery life is also quite decent, in the upper mid-range of the market.

Summary Buy Jabra Elite 10 Good Sleek design and elegant colors

Very comfortable to wear and discreet

Huge progress on active noise cancellation

Very decent battery life

IP57 certified

Wireless charging Bad No HD codec

Default audio signature is too high-pitched

Jabra Sound+ application is not very comprehensive Jabra Elite 10

The alternative to the best wireless headphones: Sony WF-1000XM5

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are an excellent high-end alternative to ANC wireless headphones. / © nextpit

Sony WF-1000XM5 full review by nextpit

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are Sony's latest wireless earphones with active noise reduction. With a minimalist, compact design, they offer a good fit and comfortable wear.

New drivers and processors ensure balanced audio quality, with generous bass and excellent spatialization. The HD LDAC codec is, of course, still on board. Active noise reduction is also highly effective, thanks to three microphones in each earpiece.

Autonomy is also a strong point, with 8 hours of listening with ANC and up to 36 hours with the charging box. With all these features, the Sony WF-1000XM5 are an excellent option for those looking for high-end wireless earphones with ANC.

Wireless headphones with the best audio quality: Sennheiser Momentum TW 4

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 are the champions of audio quality. / © nextpit

The complete Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 test by nextpit

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 are top-of-the-range wireless headphones worthy of their rank, with their remarkable sound quality. This is made possible by support for HD codecs such as aptX lossless. They also offer good battery life of over seven hours, and are compatible with Bluetooth LE Audio.

With the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4, you'll enjoy a neutral sound signature that reinforces the excellent sound quality. Just bear in mind that aptX lossless is not yet widely supported by smartphones, and that active noise reduction is not at the level of Bose, Apple or Sony.

The headphones also stand out for their imposing design and comprehensive companion app with five-band equalizer and customizable touch controls.

Summary Buy Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Good Excellent audio quality

Bluetooth HD codecs (aptX HD/adaptive/lossless)

Auracast and LE Audio ready

Excellent battery life and fast recharging

IP54 certified Bad Noise reduction of any kind

aptX lossless not yet widespread enough to be relevant

Form factor can be uncomfortable

High price Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4

The best wireless earphones with ANC for Apple: AirPods Pro 2

The stems of the AirPods Pro 2 have touch-sensitive and capacitive surfaces for ANC and volume controls. / © nextpit

Apple AirPods Pro 2 full review by nextpit

The AirPods Pro 2 are the best Apple earphones for listening to music on your iPhone via Apple Music with your Apple account. In short, if you're carefree about Apple's ecosystem, this test won't change a thing for you. Buy the AirPods Pro 2, it's the simplest and most logical solution.

Noise reduction is simply excellent. It's at least as good as that of the Sony WF-1000XM4, if not better. Apple has really pulled off a tour de force, although ANC is unfortunately not adjustable.

And that's the real flaw in the AirPods Pro 2. Everything is on autopilot, and you can barely customize anything. Audio quality is very good, but also very basic, with the simple AAC codec. Lossless audio is not supported, which makes no sense to me.

Spatial audio, on the other hand, is a real success. When you have an iPhone, the user experience is very "seemless". Pairing is automatic, equalization is automatic, active noise reduction is automatic. Everything is done for you. It's easy. It's plug-and-play.

Summary Buy Apple AirPods Pro 2 Good Ergonomic and comfortable design

Excellent active noise reduction (ANC)

Faithful audio signature

Good battery life

Very nice spatial audio

IPX4-rated wearable sensor

Wireless charging supported Bad Lossless audio is not supported

No HD codec, only AAC

Customization is too limited

Almost unusable on Android Apple AirPods Pro 2

Wireless headphones with the best ANC: Bose QC Ultra Earbuds

The design of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds may be massive, but it's also beautiful. / © nextpit

The complete Bose QC Ultra Earbuds test by nextpit

The Bose QC Ultra Earbuds have the makings of a test winner, which in principle is to be expected at a suggested retail price of 349.95. But Bose has made a few mistakes by not supporting multipoint and not offering a wireless charging box.

Leaving aside this faux pas, you get some very good in-ear headphones that do exceptionally well, especially when it comes to active noise reduction, and leave the competition, from Jabra to Sony to Apple, behind. The Bose QC Ultra Earbuds are IPX4 certified and boast an excellent finish, but are also rather massive and bulky.

Another plus point is that the earbuds support Qualcomm's aptX adaptive audio codec. Apart from that, there aren't many technical improvements over the Bose QC Earbuds II. In his review, my colleague Antoine also praises the 360° immersive sound, which is particularly convincing in stationary use.

With ANC, the batteries last up to six hours, and thanks to the charging box, you can still fully recharge the earbuds three more times. If you want to use the best pair of headphones when it comes to ANC, you can't go past the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones. Generally speaking, we think the price is too high, even though you can get them for around 295 euros.

Summary Buy Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Good Excellent active noise cancellation

Interesting 360° immersive sound

Solid battery life and fast charging speed

Adaptive aptX codec

IPX4

Useful application Bad Large design

Overpriced

No multi-touch capability

No wireless charging support Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds

The best wireless headphones with ANC for sports: Jabra Elite 8 Active

The form factor of the Jabra Elite 8 Active, inspired by a guitar mediator, is very discreet and compact. / © nextpit

nextpit's test of the Jabra Elite 8 Active

The Jabra Elite 8 Active are the best wireless headphones for sports. The headphones are IP68-certified, which means you can use them without worry even when you're sweating profusely. They can withstand all weather conditions, and you can even submerge them to a depth of 1m50.

But even apart from sports use, the Jabra Elite 8 Active are excellent wireless headphones. Audio quality is top-notch. Their battery life of over seven hours with ANC activated is among the most solid on the market. The physical controls are intuitive. What's more, their compact, discreet design ensures an excellent fit in the ear, even without silicone fins, and they remain very comfortable during long sessions.

The only drawback is that their noise reduction isn't as good as that of the best models on the market. However, headphones from Apple, Bose or Sony, which offer better noise reduction, are also much more expensive than the Jabra Elite 8 Active.

The Jabra Elite 8 Active supports SBC and AAC codecs, Dolby Atmos for 360° audio, as well as multipoint. The battery lasts eight hours with ANC and 14 hours without ANC. The IP54-certified recharging box allows you to listen for up to 56 hours in total.

Summary Buy Jabra Elite 8 Active Good Rugged, waterproof IP68-certified design

Multipoint port detection

Solid battery life

Intuitive physical controls

Comprehensive Jabra Sound+ application

Excellent value for money Bad Not the best active noise reduction on the market

No HD codec Jabra Elite 8 Active

The best wireless earphones with ANC for under $150: Nothing Ear

Nothing has reworked its audio signature, making it more balanced. / © nextpit

Nothing Ear full review by nextpit

The Nothing Ear replaces the very good Nothing Ear (2). I know, it's an odd nomenclature. But the Nothing Ear are clearly the best value for money in this selection.

They are Hi-Res certified and support LDAC and LHDC 5.0 codecs, so you can listen to HD music in the best possible conditions. In terms of audio quality, Nothing has significantly upgraded its audio signature. The rendering is much more balanced and the overall quality is much better.

Active noise reduction is also very good. Still a notch below Apple, Sony, and Bose. But for the price, it's ultra-correct. The 5.2-hour battery life is sufficient, without breaking the bank, and there's fast recharging.

Finally, I still like the transparent design. The earphones are compact, light, and comfortable. They are IP54-rated, so can be used for sports. The casing is also water-resistant and IP55-certified. Finally, the Nothing X application is perhaps the best on the market, and its advanced equalizer gives you unprecedented, extremely advanced control over your sound.

Summary Buy Nothing Ear Good Hi-Res certified

LDAC and LHDC 5.0 codecs supported

Far more balanced audio signature

Good Active Noise Cancellation

Solid battery life Bad Design is identical to its predecessor

Not the best passive noise insulation Nothing Ear

The best true wireless earphones with ANC for under $100: Nothing Ear (a)

The Ear (a) recharging case is unconventional and therefore a little less practical. / © nextpit

Nothing Ear (a) full review by nextpit

The Nothing Ear (a) is the successor to the Nothing Ear (1) launched two years ago. For less than 99 euros, they too are Hi-Res certified and support the LDAC codec, but not LHDC.

There's also effective active noise reduction and virtually all the features of the more expensive Nothing Ear. Specifically, you lose the advanced equalizer and fast charging.

As for the design, it's rather unique and gives the impression that the earphones have been vacuum-packed. Like an old-fashioned toy box. The bright yellow color is particularly successful, although it remains a limited edition (for now).

Summary Buy Nothing Ear (a) Good High quality sound thanks to LDAC and Hi-Res certification

Powerful, adaptive ANC

Dual pairing and low-latency mode

Quick charging and wireless charging Bad Charging case is a little fiddly

Average battery life

Tend to be bass-heavy

Yellow color variant is limited for now Nothing Ear (a)

What do you think of this selection of the best true wireless headphones with active noise reduction? Is ANC an important purchasing criterion for you, as it is for me? Which brand or model do you think deserves a place in this selection? Do you think we should be testing and comparing even more expensive models, at over 300 euros?

To find out more, take a look at our selection of the best wireless headphones to choose in 2024. And check out our complete guide to audio codecs.

This article was updated on April 2024 with new suggestions under $150.