Asus Zenfone 7 series reveal: design and specs confirmed

We were pleasantly surprised by the Asus Zenfone 6 last year. As unusual as that flip camera design was, it kind of worked. Now, Asus is launching a successor in the shape of the Zenfone 7 Pro. The first thing you'll notice... the flip camera lives! Here are all the details.

Flip Camera with triple-lens system

The flip camera solution from the Zenfone 6 is back this year. Asus says it has proven to be a both durable and excellent shooter that offers unique abilities, and is thus sticking with the design. The motor is new and improved, making it more accurate, faster, and more convenient to use. It is rated for up to 200,000 rotations.

For the new triple-lens camera system, Asus uses a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with OIS and an F1.8 aperture for the main camera. The ultra-wide-angle camera, which also supports macro, is a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor. The telephoto camera has 3x optical zoom and can take stable shots with up to 12x digital zoom thanks to the OIS.

The flip camera system allows for a fully uninterrupted display. / © Asus

New features camera features include separate AE/AF focus, improved night mode for both photography and video recording, up to 8K 30fps recording, HyperSteady (gimbal-like) video recording, and advanced audio recording.

All-Screen NanoEdge display

There's also a new All-Screen NanoEdge display for the Zenfone 7 Pro. It's a fast 90 Hz AMOLED screen from Samsung with 1ms response time and a touch report rate of 200Hz. The screen has an outdoor brightness of 700 nits (100% APL), peak maximum brightness of 1000 nits, color accuracy of average Delta E<1 and 110% of DCI-P3. All in all, this looks like a real flagship display.

The ZenFone 7 Pro joins the ranks of ROG Phone 3 by offering a high-end chipset. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G Mobile Platform in this is clocked at 3.1 GHz. There's also an overclocked Adreno 650 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Battery wise, Asus has gone with a huge 5,000 mAh cell. With the increase in size, Asus says there was enough space to upgrade the fast charging from 18W to 30W.

The flip camera means you can use the same hardware for selfies. / © Asus

Software-wise, you can expect ZenUI 7 is based on Android 10. It still carries the familiar look and feel of stock

Android, but Asus says it has made many improvements to the performance and added functionality based on customer feedback. We'll be digging deep into that when we do our full review.

There's also a non-Pro Zenfone 7. The specs are somewhat curtailed as you'd expect. It's the Zenfone 7 Pro version that we have in our editorial office here in Berlin though, and we'll have the full review for you soon.

Technical specs: Asus Zenfone 7 Pro Asus Zenfone 7 Pro Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 5G Memory 8GB LPDDR5 / 256GB UFS 3.1 Display 6.67" FHD+ Samsung all-screen AMOLED display, 90Hz, 92% screen-to-body ratio Battery 5,000 mAh Camera 64MP SONY IMX686 flagship sensor, Quad

Bayer Technology, F1.8, 0.8µm/1.6µm 12MP, SONY IMX363 flagship sensor, 113˚ ultrawide, 1.4µm pixel size, 3x telephoto zoom with OIS UI Android 10 with ZenUI 7 Dimensions 165 x 77.28 x 9.9 mm (230g)

What do you think of the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro? Let us know below the line.