The Apple Arcade catalog is growing at a steady pace, with the company continuously adding new titles. We're also seeing some fresh and popular hits added recently. Now, the latest expansion includes Angry Birds Bounce, a new take on the classic Angry Birds game, which has garnered more than 1 billion downloads.

Apple Arcade Gets Exclusive Angry Birds Bounce Game

Angry Birds Bounce is a new game based on the classic Angry Birds franchise, and it will be exclusively released on Apple Arcade. It's set to arrive on July 3rd, along with other titles, including Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance TD+, Suika Game+, and Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pets+.

As for Angry Birds Bounce, it features a rogue-like gameplay that mixes the classic slingshot mechanic with an arcade-style brick-breaker twist, played in portrait orientation. Each level presents varying levels of difficulty, where users can mix different combo shots and unlock power-ups along the way. The classic Angry Birds flock is returning, including Red, Chuck, and Bomb.

Angry Birds Bounce is a new exclusive game title on Apple Arcade. / © Rovio / Apple

In addition to Angry Birds Bounce, the latest entry to the popular tower rush defense game, Kingdom Rush, will also be heading to Apple Arcade. Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance TD+ will follow the strategic gameplay and hero mechanics of previous games in the series, but will allow up to two heroes to be controlled in each stage. Users can utilize 17 unique towers and 33 upgradeable characters across up to 22 detailed stages.

Suika Game+ is a new puzzle title arriving on Apple's game service. It's a strategic physics-based game where players are tasked with creating the ultimate fruit: a watermelon in the box, while avoiding the fruits overflowing. It uses a ranking system with daily leaderboards for top players around the world.

Designed for large-screen devices like the iPad, the Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pets+ app allows children and young players to customize digital pets using colorful touch-ups inspired by Crayola.

New Games Arriving Today on Apple Arcade

Apart from the upcoming titles, Apple has released UNO!™ Arcade Edition, based on the classic card game Uno. It features new modes for solo matches. At the same time, LEGO® Hill Climb Adventures+, Lost in Play+, and Helix Jump+ are available starting today. The addition of these new titles brings the Apple Arcade collection to more than 200 games.

All new and upcoming games will be available starting July 3rd for Apple Arcade subscribers. Apple Arcade is an add-on game video service with no ads and no in-app purchases, costing $6.99 per month in the US. These games are playable on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Do you plan on trying out Apple Arcade on your iPhone? If so, do you think the service is worth subscribing to? We want to hear your thoughts.