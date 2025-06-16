Spotify Premium offers numerous meaningful perks over the free version, including the ability to download songs on connected devices. This paid feature is now receiving a significant upgrade, with the streaming service allowing you to remotely download playlists, songs, and podcasts to other devices, such as smartwatches .

Managing your music on Spotify may seem like an easy task if you have a single device. However, it becomes a challenge if you want to keep your favorite items in sync across multiple devices, often requiring you to physically access each device and manually download the content you need. Spotify appears to be listening to its users, as it addresses this friction.

Downloading Your Tracks to Other Devices is Less Tedious

The streaming service is now enabling users to initiate downloads from their phone to remote devices such as other phones, tablets, desktops, and even smartwatches. This means you no longer need to pick up your other device and perform the download separately. Spotify adds that you can start a download from anywhere, even if the other device is not nearby.

Spotify enables remote download for other devices, including tablets and smartwatches. / © Spotify

A similar feature has been available for the Apple Watch, which requires an iPhone or iPad to initiate. This new integration significantly upgrades the experience for Samsung's Galaxy Watches and Google's Pixel Watches.

Manage Your Other Devices

In addition, Spotify has introduced a new "Manage Downloads" feature within the app to easily see which devices have already downloaded your tracks and to monitor if you're nearing the five-device limit. This also allows you to selectively remove a music track, podcast, or an entire playlist from another device, or even completely remove the device from your list of connected devices.

Spotify's new remote download and manage download features are useful additions for users with multiple devices. These are currently rolling out to Premium users and work if you have the same account logged onto all devices. It would be nice to see a comparable feature that allows you to manage playlists for other members in family or duo plans.

Beyond these new tools, Spotify has been actively upgrading its service. It recently revamped the Following feed for podcasts and shows, which now combines them into one space and displays them on the Home page. There's also a new "Upcoming Releases" hub where you can get notifications for new albums when they're released.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel Watch 2

What are your favorite Spotify features so far? Do you think the remote download feature is useful? We'd like to hear your thoughts in the comments.