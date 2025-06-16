Hot topics

Spotify's New Remote Music Transfer is Pure Magic

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra spotify download remote feature
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Read in other languages:

Deutsch / Português / Français

Spotify Premium offers numerous meaningful perks over the free version, including the ability to download songs on connected devices. This paid feature is now receiving a significant upgrade, with the streaming service allowing you to remotely download playlists, songs, and podcasts to other devices, such as smartwatches.

Managing your music on Spotify may seem like an easy task if you have a single device. However, it becomes a challenge if you want to keep your favorite items in sync across multiple devices, often requiring you to physically access each device and manually download the content you need. Spotify appears to be listening to its users, as it addresses this friction.

Downloading Your Tracks to Other Devices is Less Tedious

The streaming service is now enabling users to initiate downloads from their phone to remote devices such as other phones, tablets, desktops, and even smartwatches. This means you no longer need to pick up your other device and perform the download separately. Spotify adds that you can start a download from anywhere, even if the other device is not nearby.

Spotify app interface showing 'Download to other devices' with a smartwatch playing music.
Spotify enables remote download for other devices, including tablets and smartwatches. / © Spotify

A similar feature has been available for the Apple Watch, which requires an iPhone or iPad to initiate. This new integration significantly upgrades the experience for Samsung's Galaxy Watches and Google's Pixel Watches.

Manage Your Other Devices

In addition, Spotify has introduced a new "Manage Downloads" feature within the app to easily see which devices have already downloaded your tracks and to monitor if you're nearing the five-device limit. This also allows you to selectively remove a music track, podcast, or an entire playlist from another device, or even completely remove the device from your list of connected devices.

Spotify's new remote download and manage download features are useful additions for users with multiple devices. These are currently rolling out to Premium users and work if you have the same account logged onto all devices. It would be nice to see a comparable feature that allows you to manage playlists for other members in family or duo plans.

Beyond these new tools, Spotify has been actively upgrading its service. It recently revamped the Following feed for podcasts and shows, which now combines them into one space and displays them on the Home page. There's also a new "Upcoming Releases" hub where you can get notifications for new albums when they're released.

What are your favorite Spotify features so far? Do you think the remote download feature is useful? We'd like to hear your thoughts in the comments.

Via: 9to5Google

Best Smart Speaker With Amazon Alexa 

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing