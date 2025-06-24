At nextpit, we present you with a selection of complimentary apps for Android devices and iPhones biweekly. Typically, these applications come with a price tag, but for a limited time, you can snag them at no cos t— so act quickly!

Unlike our “Top 5 Apps of the Week,” where we meticulously sift through and evaluate each option, this collection is curated simply because they are free! However, we don't provide a timeline for how long these offers will remain active in either the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Therefore, it’s wise to download them without delay. Just remember to keep an eye out for any advertisements, in-app purchases, and potential subscription pitfalls.

Our tip: If you are interested in an app, install it - even if you don't need it straight away. This will mark it as "purchased" and add it to your app library. You can then remove the app directly from your phone and simply install it again for free when you need it.

Android Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free Android Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Watermark ( $0.99 ): Want to add a watermark to your photos and images? This app lets you do so with minimal hassle.

): Want to add a watermark to your photos and images? This app lets you do so with minimal hassle. Dark Screen Filter ( $0.99 ): Give your eyes some relief with this dark screen filter app, especially if you use your smartphone for hours on end.

): Give your eyes some relief with this dark screen filter app, especially if you use your smartphone for hours on end. Offline Password Manager ( $0.99 ): Figuring out different passwords at any given time is a challenge, considering all our accounts we use these days. Why not get an app to help you out?

): Figuring out different passwords at any given time is a challenge, considering all our accounts we use these days. Why not get an app to help you out? Espenso Money Manager ( $4.99 ): Looking to get your finances on track? This app will help you structure your monthly finances so that you know where every penny goes to.

): Looking to get your finances on track? This app will help you structure your monthly finances so that you know where every penny goes to. DogTok - Dog Translator Pro ( $2.99 ): Ever wondered what the ruckus is all about by the neighborhood dog? Well, this app claims to be able to translate your dog's grunts, woofs, and barks, but do take it with a huge grain of salt.

Free Android Games

Survival Island: Ark Craft Pro ( $3.99 ): Marooned on an island with nowhere else to go, it is up to you and your wits to remain alive.

): Marooned on an island with nowhere else to go, it is up to you and your wits to remain alive. Infinity Highway ( $0.99 ): Love street racing? If so, you would do well to check out this game with all the various customization options as you press the pedal to the metal.

): Love street racing? If so, you would do well to check out this game with all the various customization options as you press the pedal to the metal. Space Shooter: Galaxy Attack ( $0.99 ): Make sure you have fast enough reflexes to be able to shoot down waves of enemies who are threatening your survival.

): Make sure you have fast enough reflexes to be able to shoot down waves of enemies who are threatening your survival. Slime Legends — Survivor ( $0.19 ): You're just a helpless slime moving around, trying to survive as the rest of the world around you tries to kill you.

): You're just a helpless slime moving around, trying to survive as the rest of the world around you tries to kill you. Defense Zone HD ( $2.99 ): Enemies are bearing down on your base, and you need to make sure the relevant defenses are in place to hold your ground!

iOS Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free iOS Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Palette Hunt ( $0.29 ): Ever wondered what a particular color is when you look at it? Use this app to cement all doubts.

): Ever wondered what a particular color is when you look at it? Use this app to cement all doubts. All in One Memo ( $3.99 ): My phone is my second brain, helping me keep track of everything that I need to remember. Why not make sure I use a great app while I'm at it?

): My phone is my second brain, helping me keep track of everything that I need to remember. Why not make sure I use a great app while I'm at it? Electronic Circuits Calculator ( $4.99 ): With this app, I can solve the day-to-day circuit problems that befuddle engineers as it offers far more convenience and efficiency than the old school methods.

): With this app, I can solve the day-to-day circuit problems that befuddle engineers as it offers far more convenience and efficiency than the old school methods. Bento: The Do Less To-Do List ( $3.99 ): I know everyone is always on a time crunch, but this new mindful approach to task management limits you to just 3 tasks per day to help you prioritize better.

): I know everyone is always on a time crunch, but this new mindful approach to task management limits you to just 3 tasks per day to help you prioritize better. Photo Eraser for iPhone ( $1.99 ): Get rid of unwanted objects in a photo with this AI-powered photo-editing app.

Free iPhone games

Only You Are Here ( $0.29 ): An atmospheric adventure with first-person horror elements, expect some pants-wetting moments when you play this!

): An atmospheric adventure with first-person horror elements, expect some pants-wetting moments when you play this! Get to Work! ( $4.99 ): As a poor, bald person, you aim to climb the metaphorical corporate ladder in this twisted game.

): As a poor, bald person, you aim to climb the metaphorical corporate ladder in this twisted game. The Boy Who Cried Wolf VL2 ( $4.99 ): This is a classic story that virtually all of us would have grown up listening to, except that this comes with a twist since it is told using American Sign Language!

): This is a classic story that virtually all of us would have grown up listening to, except that this comes with a twist since it is told using American Sign Language! Aliens vs Humans ( $1.99 ): You're the final line of human resistance against an alien invasion. This game pays tribute to X-Com.

): You're the final line of human resistance against an alien invasion. This game pays tribute to X-Com. Wind Wings ( $0.99 ): A mobile space shooter game that requires lightning fast reflexes as you save the galaxy once again.

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-App Purchases and Ads: No Surprises!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App Permissions: Read the Fine Print!

In the ever-evolving world of mobile applications, many companies employ savvy tactics to tap into your personal information. But don’t worry, tech aficionados! We’ve compiled crucial strategies to safeguard your precious data. An essential first step is to be selective about the permissions you grant to the applications you opt to download.

Take a moment to ponder: why should a basic alarm clock app need access to your camera or contact list? What rationale might a flashlight app have for requesting your exact location? By carefully assessing the permissions you approve, you can shield your personal information from unauthorized access.

Feel free to dive into the vast array of free apps available on both Android and iOS devices, all while keeping your data secure.

That's all for this week's recommendations! Be sure to check back in due time for our next installment, which will be published in just a few days.