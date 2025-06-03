Do you know where to find a selection of free apps for Android phones and iPhones that are typically paid for, available twice a week? Right, right here! So read on quickly, because the deals are only valid for a few days!

In contrast to our "Top 5 apps of the week", where we carefully select the apps, things work differently here. Instead of checking and testing everything, we have selected these apps simply because they are free for a short time. Unfortunately, we don't have an overview of how long the offers last in either the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. It's worth trying them out as soon as possible, but be aware of the notes on advertising, in-app purchases, and potential subscription traps.

Our tip: If you are interested in an app, install it - even if you don't need it straight away. This will mark it as "purchased" and add it to your app library. You can then remove the app directly from your phone and simply install it again for free when you need it.

These Android apps and games are free for a short time

The best free Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

PhotoApp: AI Photo Editor, Art: One of the many photo apps that let you modify your pictures. For example, you can integrate your face into other photos.

Simple App Locker: Do you want to protect certain apps or games from being accessed by others? Then this app offers you the option of securing desired applications with a PIN code or fingerprint.

Touch Lock: This app does exactly what the name promises - you can temporarily deactivate the touchscreen. This can be useful if, for example, you are listening to music or watching videos and don't want to tap the screen accidentally.

PowerAudio: Do you want to give an appealing-looking music player with a good rating (4.4 stars) another chance? Then please - go for it!

Smart Navigation Bar - navbar: This alternative navigation bar is rated rather average with 3.4 stars, but hey, this way you can at least give the bar a new look on a trial basis and for free.

Free Android games

Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD: I've often recommended this game to tower defense fans. And I'm always happy to do so when it's free again. Really great graphics and tough at times!

Cooking Quest: Do you have what it takes to make people happy with your street food cart? Then prove it in this game!

Sudoku Master Premium: I don't have to explain Sudoku to anyone here, do I? In any case, this is a very nice implementation for puzzle fans.

Crossword Quest Premium: Fancy putting your gray matter to the test again? Then here's something else for crossword puzzle fans.

WindWings: Fancy another spin-off of the Atari classic Galaxian? This one makes a really good impression and has a great rating. Have fun shooting!

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 8a

These iOS apps and games are free for a short time

Top free iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Water Drinking Reminder: To be honest, this app, which reminds me to drink regularly, would be too expensive for six euros. But "for free," you can get it without hesitation.

Scrap Paper: A very highly rated and intuitive note-taking app that wants to capture your ideas and thoughts without taking you out of your workflow.

Atten: Screen Time App Blocker: Do you often lose concentration and look at your phone more often than you should? Then this app will help you reduce your screen time.

abCursive: Do you still know how to write by hand? It's almost a bit ironic that a cell phone app, of all things, wants to teach you how to write beautiful handwriting, isn't it?

Pocketbooth Photo Booth: A photo tool that is modeled on the good old photo booth. I can imagine it being great fun for in-between times. And you?

Free iPhone games

Solitaire: The game, the design, and even the title of the game are sensationally simple. Anyone who enjoys playing solitaire will find a simple and ad-free version here, completely without frills.

Blindfold Chess: An exciting idea for a chess game - you have to play virtually blind. In this way, you learn to visualize the board in your brain and thus develop a different understanding and therefore a different skill for playing chess.

Rotaeno: For this music game, you need a sense of rhythm and a solid basic trust in your iPhone's gyroscope. You have to hit notes by rotating your cell phone accordingly.

Spider Solitaire: If you like playing solitaire, you'll find a simple and ad-free version here, without any frills. Oops, I've just written that sentence before. So be it - you can tell us which of the two versions you like better.

Ninja Boy Adventures - Bomberman edition: Do you still remember the classic Bomberman game? Fans of Bomberman games will quickly feel at home here.

That's all for today and I hope you've all found something suitable. If not, the next opportunity for app bargains will be on Saturday. Oh, and please do us a favor: If you stumble across an app in the article where the offer has already expired, please let us know in the comments. Thank you!