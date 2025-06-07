Remember the popular action first-person looter-shooter game, Borderlands 2? Well, Gearbox Software has made the game free on Steam until June 8th, normally costing $20. If you don't plan to play it right away, you can just add it to your Steam library permanently before the offer disappears. However, there might be some important notes regarding the alleged policy changes that you should keep in mind.

The limited Borderlands 2 offer coincides with a broader Borderlands franchise sale, including Borderlands 3, which is now up to 95% off. This promotion is also part of Gearbox's marketing ahead of the upcoming Borderlands 4 release, slated for sometime in the fall.

Want to save another $60? This AAA Title Is Also Free Right Now!

Why Download (or Not) Borderlands 2?

Alongside the franchise sale and in anticipation of the Borderlands 4 release, Take-Two, which acquired Gearbox, is facing criticisms from fans due to alleged changes in its End User License Agreement (EULA).

The alleged changes claim the company is gaining kernel-level access to sensitive or private data, subsequently giving them access to information like names, IP addresses, browsing history, and passwords. Some users are even calling the games "spyware."

Consequently, on Steam and other channels, fans are backlashing and negatively review-bombing several game titles from Take-Two, including Borderlands installments.

However, there are also users on Reddit pointing out that the EULA in question has reportedly been in place for many years now without major concerns. They suggest that it's only recently that some streamers and vloggers have highlighted it as an issue.

As of now, Take-Two or Gearbox has not released an official statement addressing the concerns of players regarding the alleged EULA changes.

Nonetheless, this hasn't stopped other users from plunging into the chaotic world of Pandora. The acclaimed title was launched in 2012, and while it's getting long in the tooth, it's still well-known among many gamers and offers a great way for Borderlands series fans to experience it.

Borderlands 2 is set on the expansive and disordered planet of Pandora, where the tyrannical Handsome Jack aims to rule. You will be playing as one of the Vault Hunters who oppose the villain. There are four classes to choose from: Assassin, Gunzerker, Commando, and Siren. The game also supports co-op multiplayer.

Again, if you're aware of the updated EULA from Gearbox and Take-Two and are willing to give the looter-shooter game a try, you can download it here or add it to your Steam account.

Are you looking to download Borderlands 2? Are you concerned about the purported new data collection practices of the publisher? We'd like to hear your plans in the comments.