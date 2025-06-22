At nextpit, you get a bunch of free apps for Android phones and for the iPhone twice a week. These apps are normally available for a fee, but for a very short period of time, you get them for free, so speed is of the essence here!

In contrast to our "Top 5 apps of the week", where we carefully curate the apps, things are a little different here. Instead of checking and testing everything, we have simply selected these apps and games for one reason: they are free! They're free! Unfortunately, we don't have an overview of how long the offers last in either the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. So it's worth downloading them as soon as possible, but pay attention to the notes on advertising, in-app purchases, and possible subscription traps.

Our tip: If you are interested in an app, install it - even if you don't need it straight away. This will mark it as "purchased" and add it to your app library. You can then remove the app directly from your phone and simply install it again for free when you need it.

These Android apps and games are free for a short time

The best free Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

How much can I spend? Premium: The app helps you to keep control of your spending. It shows you at any time how much money you have left to spend each month.

Contact Edge Side Bar: With this little tool, you always have your most important contacts to hand, in a practical side list that you can fully customize.

Image to PDF Converter: Well? What do you think an app with this name does? Precisely!

Sound Meter & Noise Detector: Do you want to protect yourself from noise and, if necessary, find out directly how many decibels the noise is currently at? Then this is the app you should install.

Add Frames to Photos: With this well-rated app, you can add original frames to your pictures.

Free Android games

Rogue Hearts: If you're in the mood for an action-packed dungeon crawler, take a look here.

Eco Inc: Who says that no one can save the world alone? In this game, you can, and you have to see to it that the biological balance is maintained, and you keep our environment alive.

Survival Island - Evolve Pro: Are you ready to start over and explore islands after a catastrophe on our planet? Then go for it!

Guardian War - Ultimate Edition: The classic game idea - you have to build up your hero so that he manages to free the princess.

Fastar VIP : If you enjoy rhythm-based music games like this, we've recommended Fastar before, and it's currently free again!

These iOS apps and games are free for a short time

Top free iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

The Boy Who Cried Wolf VL2: A beautifully performed story, which is presented here in American Sign Language. Over 140 words are presented here in sign language and finger alphabet.

Sleep Better Fan - White Noise: Are you one of those people who can fall asleep better with noises, such as the sound of fans? Then this app is for you.

Search Ban: Filter Results: Do you always get junk when you Google? This app comes with a carefully curated list that hides spam sites, but you can, of course, also block spam directly in Safari itself.

Bento: The Do Less To-Do List: This is a special to-do list app: it's all about the "less is more" principle. That's why you have to limit yourself to three tasks per day. Can you manage that?

Photo Eraser for iPhone: With this app, you can remove objects from photos in no time at all. Perfect, especially for all iPhone users who can't use the latest iOS and therefore can't use Apple's own application.

Free iPhone games

Wind Wings (Premium): Entertaining, vertically scrolling space shooter in a very colorful design.

Koa: Journey into Ekos: A chilling combination of platform and puzzle game in which you have to save your home forest to relaxing music.

Cypher Vocab: An Action game where you also brush up on your English vocabulary at the same time.

Sprout Valley: You've probably always wished you were a cat searching for its favorite place, making friends, and ultimately creating its own dream garden? Haven't you? Never mind, in this game, you can create your own cute garden.

Roll Turtle: But maybe you'd rather be a turtle? If so, you can live it out to the full in this game. A beautiful, colorful, but sometimes tricky platform game.

That's it for this week, and I hope you've all found something that suits you. Next week, you will, of course, get new suggestions from us. Oh, and please do us a favor: If you stumble across an app in the article that already costs money again, please let us know in the comments. Thank you!