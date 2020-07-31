Apple Watch Series 6 to get the feature we've all been waiting for

While the iPhone 12 made headlines recently, there is now also good news for all fans of the Apple Watch. According to a recent report, Apple is allegedly working on a new health feature for the Apple Watch Series 6. MacRumors, citing Digitimes, reports that the upcoming model of the smartwatch will have a sensor that will make it possible to measure the blood oxygen level.

In addition, the sensors should make it possible to monitor the sleep of the wearer. The monitoring of the heart rate will of course still be available, as it was in earlier models.

According to Digitimes' sources, the development of the next Apple Watch has gone „smoothly“. In the past, there have been reports that the work from home caused by the Coronavirus did not go well for all employees.

iOS 14: Code reveals work on new health feature

Several months ago, 9to5Mac discovered 14 references to Apple's work on measuring oxygen levels in the code of a pre-release version of iOS. An oxygen content in the blood of 95 to 100 percent is considered healthy. If the future Apple Watch detects a critical value, the wearer can be alerted with a notification.

However, it is not clear at this time whether Apple Watch Series 6 will necessarily be needed for the new feature. Some observers suspect that even the hardware of the first Apple Watch was able to measure the blood oxygen level.

Apple could possibly activate the feature for current Apple Watch models with watchOS 7. However, it is more likely that Apple's hardware requirements are too high and therefore the feature will not be usable before Apple Watch Series 6.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is currently expected to be released in September 2020. Whether the confirmed delay of the iPhone 12 will also have an impact on the smartwatch is not known yet. According to Apple, the new smartphone models will not be available until several weeks later than usual. So they will not be available in September, but probably in October.