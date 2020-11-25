Apple Watch: analyst predicts redesign for next year

Part of the memo was a look at the recently introduced devices. For example, his research is said to have revealed that the demand for the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max is stronger than initially expected. Sales of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini, on the other hand, are said to be somewhat weaker.

Looking at the iPad, he said that the demand for the new iPad Air was strong. For the coming year, he continued to predict growth, which should be driven by the use of new technologies such as Mini LED and 5G support. In the second half of 2021 a new, affordable iPad is also expected to be introduced – presumably the 9th generation of the traditional iPad.

The iPad Air 4 is apparently extremely popular. / © Apple

Apple Watch: "improved form factor design" in the coming year

The general design of the smartwatch has changed very little since the first Apple Watch. The last "big" change was with the Series 4, which brought a larger display. However, Kuo now expects "innovative health management functions and improved form factor design" with new models of the Apple Watch next year.

It is not yet clear what the analyst means exactly by this. For example, it could be new case options, as we have seen with the Apple Watch Series 6, or even a completely new design of the smartwatch. If Apple keeps up the tradition, the Apple Watch Series 7 should be released in September 2021.

New AirPods are supposed to be released in the second quarter of 2021. / © Ben Miller / AndroidPIT

Towards the end of the second quarter of 2021, Apple will also present the third generation of AirPods, according to the analyst. The design should be similar to the AirPods Pro. However, buyers will probably have to do without features like Active Noise Cancellation.

Deliveries of the current models are currently lower than originally expected. For the next six months, he predicts a decline in sales figures of 5 to 10 per cent compared to the same period last year.

MacBook models: Apple Silicon expands

Apple has already announced that they will introduce new Macs with Apple Silicon over a period of two years. The first models of MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini with the M1 chip are now available. According to Kuo, more MacBook models are expected to follow in the second half of 2021, saying goodbye to Intel chips. In contrast to the first M1 Macs, these will then also receive a new design.