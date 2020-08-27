Apple registers new models of its Apple Watch and iPad

While there have been various rumors about new models of the Apple Watch and iPad in the past weeks, Apple itself has now given hints about planned variants.

Once again details of the new smartwatch models and tablets have been found in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database. As reported by Consomac, Apple has registered eight new Apple-Watch versions and seven new iPad models there.

As usual these filings only allow limited conclusions about the upcoming hardware. With the Apple Watch, the breakdown – based on the previously known model range – seems comparatively simple.

As MacRumors summarizes, Apple lists eight previously unknown model numbers here, which according to the site could be divided into four variants with mobile phone – A2375, A2376, A2355, and A2356 – and the models with Wi-Fi – A2291, A2292, A2351, and A2352. This is most likely the Apple Watch Series 6, slated for release in September. A few weeks ago, alleged components of the upcoming smartwatch were already revealed.

New models of Apple's iPad sighted

For the iPad, the breakdown is a bit more complicated and therefore still leaves some ambiguity. The new model numbers are A2270, A2316, A2072, A2324, A2325, A2428 and A2429. As these models are split into two separate filings, it is assumed that these are two different iPad models – and not a split between the Wi-Fi and cellular versions.

Consomac assumes that these model numbers hint to an update of the iPad Air and the iPad with a 10.2-inch display. Although there have been rumors in the past that Apple might also introduce a 5G version of the iPad Pro, the latest reports predict that another update will not be released here until next year. Apple most recently updated the iPad Pro last spring.

iPad Air 4

Touch ID

via 小红书 pic.twitter.com/2jc09uAKUY — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) August 27, 2020

In the past few hours, there was a matching leak showing an alleged iPad Air with the design of the iPad Pro. The new Air is also said to have USB-C and thinner bezels. Instead of Face ID, however, Touch ID is used according to the leak.