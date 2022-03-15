Is the iPhone 13 Pro Max still relevant six months after its release? Find out!

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is superlative by nature. Right now, this is the smartphone with Apple's most advanced hardware and software experience, and while it doesn't have the best camera on the market, it is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a high-performance smartphone. In this iPhone 13 Pro Max review, I will share my long-term usage experience with this machine released in 2021.

Good 120Hz display with ProMotion technology.

Battery life.

Fluid software experience.

Nearly foolproof ecosystem.

Versatile and trendy camera suite. Bad Fast charging technology lags behind the competition.

Constant issues unlocking with Face ID.

Telephoto camera could be better.

iPhone 13 Pro Max in a nutshell 120 Hz displays have finally arrived in Apple's iconic smartphone series, and as expected, they have improved the performance of the iPhone 13 Pro line-up. And even though it contains a more advanced display technology, the autonomy of the Max model manages to be even better than the one we got in the previous generation of the series. In other words, if it's high performance you're after, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is a smartphone to be at the top of your list. However, even the best flagships have flaws. Apple still has a lot to optimize when it comes to the telephoto camera, as well as its charging technology, particularly when it comes to fast charging. But above all, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is an expensive investment. Available in four internal storage options — 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB — the price of this model ranges from $1,099 to $1,599.

Design raised to MAX power Those who opt for a smartphone from the Pro Max series will have an experience to match. With a 6.7-inch display and weighing 240 grams, the iPhone 13 Pro Max feels big in the hands, of course. Despite the great ceramic finish and the classic look of the line, this smartphone is not really an example of originality when it comes to design. What I liked: Max means huge, and so it is!

Great build quality.

Variety of color options.

IP68 certification. What I didn't like: Camera module protrusion. Max means huge: On the right, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is a giant next to the iPhone 13 mini on the left / © NextPit Sierra Blue, Graphite, Gold, Silver and recently Alpine Green, the color range has five options so far. Although the screen diagonal is large, you can unlock and use the device with just one hand. I am really a fan of the volume buttons positioned on the opposite side of the power button and, above all, the physical switch to quickly set the phone to silent mode. The iPhone 13 Pro Max's camera protrusion is well-marked and you'll have to use a case to protect the lens / © NextPit This is a smartphone to be used with a protective case, because besides being expensive, the protrusion of the camera module makes it the first part of the phone to touch any surface. Thus, prolonged use of this model requires a certain amount of care beforehand. And a positive point on the durability side is the IP68 certification that offers a high level of resistance to water and dust.

120 Hz refresh rate display Apple has finally brought the 120 Hz refresh rate to the OLED display of the Pro Max variant of the iPhone. That's 6.7 inches of screen diagonal and unlike many flagships available on the market, Apple sticks to the flat screen and rounded corners here. The iPhone 13 Pro Max uses Super Retina XDR display technology with ProMotion and offers a resolution of up to 458 ppi. That's 1000 nits max brightness and 1200 nits max brightness in HDR. Consuming content on this phone is a treat! What I liked: 120 Hz refresh rate.

ProMotion technology.

High brightness screen with vivid colors. What I didn't like: Apple makes no concessions to Face ID.

The edges of the screen are relatively large. Max means huge, and so it is! The iPhone 13 Pro has a Max screen / © NextPit With the ProMotion feature, the iPhone 13 Pro Max display adjusts the refresh rate to suit the situation. Thus, when scrolling the screen the number of hertz increases to 120; while with the screen static, the refresh rate decreases to just 10 Hz. And the impact of ProMotion is not only felt in the smoothness with which the content appears on the screen, but also in the energy savings at the end of the day, as well as increasing battery longevity. Flagship comparison: Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max Despite the excellent screen quality, it has to be said that the edges of the display are relatively large compared to devices like the Google Pixel 6 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, for example. Also, even though Apple has shrunk the display notch by 20%, the fact that Apple still doesn't compromise on Face ID ends up creating a sometimes problematic screen unlocking experience. With the announcement of iOS 15.4, we have had a significant optimization of the iPhone 13 Pro Max's screen unlock using masking, however, the function is not without its flaws. Because of this, I would have really liked to have seen an alternative to Face ID in this generation, such as a biometric sensor for fingerprint scanning.

Software with focus on the user I'm using the iPhone 13 Pro Max with the beta version of the iOS 15.4 software and the experience has always been very consistent. From Machine Learning-dependent features — like Live Text — to the most basic system functions, everything works smoothly and seamlessly with Apple's device ecosystem. What I liked: Consistency and fluidity of iOS (even in beta).

Integration to Apple devices ecosystem.

Optimized interface of third-party apps. What I didn't like: System app settings only accessible only in system settings. Last year, Apple introduced a number of new features to iOS, such as the App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature. However, it was with the announcement of iOS 15 that we had the addition of the Focus Mode features, SharePlay, and the ability to make FaceTime calls with Android devices. The interface of iOS 15 is modern and easy to customize / © NextPit In addition, Apple has made a leap towards using features based on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in 2021. This is the case with Live Text, which performs text and image recognition in real time and keeps processing the information privately, on the device. Using this feature it is possible to copy text, translate languages, and search the web by pointing the camera at an object. Related: How Google Pixel 6 Pro drove me towards the iPhone Given my 12 years of experience with the Android operating system, I have to say that the fact that some app settings occur from the system settings is a bit of a nuisance. This is the case with the camera app, for example, where I always have to check certain actions that depend on permissions directly in the phone's settings and not from the camera settings themselves. Apple forces you to use some app settings, such as the camera settings, right from the system settings / © NextPit

Virtually unbeatable performance With a very competitive SoC, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is packed with the A15 Bionic. We have at least four internal storage options here, ranging from 128 GB up to 1 TB. Being quite blunt: I have never tested a smartphone as powerful as this one. What I liked: SoC allows advanced use of the camera module.

Processing happens in milliseconds.

Consistent temperature maintenance.

Real time execution of ML functions;

Fast image and video processing. What I didn't like: Inconsistent Face ID performance. The A15 Bionic lets you make advanced use of the camera module to offer features like Cinematic Mode on the iPhone 13 series / © NextPit In these 40 days of extended use of the iPhone 13 Pro Max it became even more obvious how Apple has an advantage in software-hardware integration over other smartphone manufacturers. It was specially interesting to see this in comparison to the Google Pixel 6 Pro, whose Tensor SoC is customized by Google. The performance of the Pro Max variant is very fast. As you can see in the benchmark comparison table below, the A15 Bionic SoC is always a bit above, with a clear approach to the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that packs the Oppo Find X5 Pro. Before I put my chip in the iPhone 13 Pro Max, I was using the Google Pixel 6 Pro. Performance-wise, both models matched up in my daily use, however, Apple's phone has superior performance when it comes to power saving. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Benchmark graphics: Flagships compared! Model/Benchmark Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Google Pixel 6 Pro Oppo Find X5 Pro Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos 2200) Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Geekbench 5 (single/multi) 1729/4714 1043/2876 846/3324 1155/3356 1.123/3.619 3DMark Wild Life 9729 6446 9300 5682 5.621 3DMark Wild Life Stress Test 8111 ~ 9732 6.367 6092 ~ 9192 3351 ~ 5741 Overheat Failure With 6-core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency colors, 5-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine, the A15 Bionic made it possible to introduce the Cinematic Mode of the iPhone 13 series camera in 2021. With this feature it is possible to render autofocus changes in real time in high-definition depth-of-field videos (1080p HDR Dolby Vision), which require an intense computational workload. But as mentioned earlier, the inconsistency of screen unlocking via Face ID ends up causing frustration when it comes to overall performance.

Stereo speakers and Lossless audio The iPhone 13 Pro Max has stereo speakers and you can use Bluetooth headphones or connect them via the Lightning cable. The big highlight here is the Lossless feature from Apple's services that optimizes the audio quality in selected apps. What I liked: Loud and good stereo sound quality.

Lossless audio quality. What I didn't like: - The iPhone 13 Pro Max has stereo speakers, but Apple's audio quality is really felt with headphones plugged in / © NextPit The sound quality coming out of this smartphone's speakers is everything I expect from a flagship: loud, clean, vibration-free audio. As with most phones, it is of course possible to optimize the volume of the speakers by directing the sound coming out of the speaker positioned at the bottom of the device. However, the experience is significantly better when using the iPhone 13 Pro Max in conjunction with a headset compatible with Apple's Lossless feature, of course. Thus, using Apple's flagship in conjunction with the Bose QuietComfort 35ii I can only recommend this smartphone to those who want to experience high quality sound in 24-bit/48 kHz and/or 24-bit/192 kHz. I started using Apple Music much more than YouTube Music after I discovered Lossless! / © NextPit

Versatile Camera and "HEIF" Intelligent The iPhone 13 Pro Max features a larger main sensor compared to the previous generation and captures images rich in color and super sharpness. Here, automatic HDR saves details in dark and bright areas of the image without detracting from the natural lighting atmosphere. So far, this is the best camera on an iPhone, but not the best camera on a smartphone. What I liked: Sharpness and colorimetry of images.

Fast autofocus.

Super sharp videos with natural colors.

Telephoto lens optical stabilization. What I didn't like: Telephoto lens with 3x zoom only.

Portrait mode and background blur options. Versatile camera module, but the telephoto lens can still go further! / © NextPit In the iPhone 13 Pro test, we already explored the quality of the iPhone 13 Pro Max's camera module, as both models have the same lens composition as well as the same sensor in the front. With larger sensors compared to the predecessor, the camera of the Pro Max variant captures much more light, which is a plus for night shots, especially in videos. Personally, I really like to use the "Warm" Photographic Style setting, but it is advisable to use the default settings for more refined results in view of the large number of configuration options. Furthermore, when it comes to videos, Cinematic Mode is a relevant function and the possibility to record content in 4K and 60 fps makes this phone an excellent companion for media content production. An example of this is that during MWC 2022 I used only the iPhone 13 Pro Max for image creation, video capture and audio recording. Without a doubt I can say that with a tripod and a wireless microphone you can very well rely solely on this model to create videos and photos. Especially since Apple offers in addition to the JPEG/H.246 formats the HEIF/HEVC option, which reduces the size of the media without losing quality. The same goes for video captures in ProRes 422 HQ. Added to this is the ProRaw format.

This video was recorded in 4K and 30 fps, in HEVC format, late in the day in Barcelona during MWC 2022! How good is that for you? / @ NextPit However, although this phone has an excellent camera, the quality of the photos with blurred backgrounds produced captured by the Google Pixel 6 Pro's lens and software is far superior. We can notice this on the edges of the foreground objects always. Another point that draws attention in relation to Google's smartphone is the zoom of the telephoto lens. While the Pixel 6 Pro offers 4x optical zoom, the iPhone 13 Pro Max guarantees 3x optical zoom. In addition, we have 20x digital zoom with the Super Res Zoom function on Google's smartphone and Apple's goes up to 15x. In this sense, the camera of Samsung's flagships is also a few steps ahead. This image was captured with the wide lens of the iPhone 13 Pro Max in the hallways of MWC 2022 and used as a featured image in a story on NextPit. © NextPit This photo was taken on the flight to Barcelona using the main camera of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. © NextPit This is a sequence of images showing the 1) ultra-wide camera of the iPhone 13 Pro Max... © NextPit 2) wide camera of the iPhone 13 Pro Max... © NextPit 3) Telephoto camera (3x) of the iPhone 13 Pro Max... © NextPit 4) Telephoto camera (15x) of the iPhone 13 Pro Max... © NextPit Image taken in an art gallery using the wide camera of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, in low light. © NextPit Here an exaggerated example of Portrait mode on the iPhone 13 Pro Max (left and right) compared to the Google Pixel 6 Pro (right). © NextPit Wide camera with night mode enabled. © NextPit Wide camera with night mode enabled and super contrast. © NextPit Wide camera with night mode enabled. © NextPit Telephoto camera with night mode enabled. © NextPit Image taken with the wide camera of the iPhone 13 Pro Max in an artificially lit environment. © NextPit Image taken with the wide camera of the iPhone 13 Pro Max in an artificially lit environment. © NextPit This photo was taken at the end of the day, with a telephoto lens and high background contrast. This is my colleague Benjamin Lucks in action at MWC 2022. © NextPit The front camera's field of view is wide. © NextPit The front camera of the iPhone 13 Pro Max makes for very sharp, bright, and colorful photos. © NextPit Images taken during the day, in natural light, offer great color balance. © NextPit The front camera's field of view is wide. © NextPit Even on cloudy days, the front camera offers natural colors, repeating the skin tone very well. © NextPit

A "MAX" battery life So far, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the phone with the best power autonomy I've tested. On paper it's 4,351 mAh of battery capacity, with support for MagSafe wireless charging up to 15W Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W and fast-charge capable with 20W adapter or higher. Of course, none of this comes in the iPhone box and needs to be purchased separately. Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter What I liked: Excellent battery life. What I didn't like: Standard fast charging of only 20W.

Slow battery charging compared to the competition. The iPhone 13 Pro Max offers excellent power optimization / © NextPit In these 40 days with the Pro Max I don't remember worrying about the battery. During work days, vacations, and covering MWC 2022, the only problem here was remembering to charge the device at least an hour in advance to count on at least 50-70% of charge. This level of charging is even sufficient to spend the whole day with the device on weekends, for example. Unfortunately, I will owe you the charging data using MagSafe technology at this point. However, here are the mobile charging times with different adapters and options that are found around me every day. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max charging time Charging time comparison with different options. Charging Type/Time 5 minutes 10 minutes 30 minutes 1 hour 1h20 or more 15W charger 6% 13% 41% 76% 90-100% 61W charger 11% 21% 52% 85% 95-100% Thunderbolt Port MacBook Pro 6% 12% 31% 55% 71-100% Using optimized battery charging, you prolong the life of this component / © NextPit

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max technical specifications Technical Specification Product Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Picture Screen 6.7-inch OLED

1,284 x 2,778 pixels (458 ppi) at 120 Hz

1,200 nits peak brightness SoC Apple A15 Bionic

2x Avalanche @ 3.24 GHz

4x Blizzard @ 2 GHz

Apple proprietary GPU Memory 6 GB RAM

128, 256, 512, or 1024 GB NVMe storage Micro SD slot None Main camera 12 MP | f/1.5 | 1/1.65" | 1.9 µm

Dual Pixel AF | sensor-shift OIS Ultra Wide-angle 12 MP | f/1.8 | 120° FoV Telephoto lens 12 MP | f/2.8 | 3x zoom Video 4K at 60 FPS

1080p at 240 FPS

720p at 30 FPS

Front: 4K at 60 FPS

HDR recording with Dolby Vision Selfie camera 12 MP | f/2.2 | 1/3.6" Audio Stereo Speakers

No Headphone Output Battery 4351 mAh Charging 30 W (wired)

15 W (MagSafe wireless)

7.5W (Qi wireless) Resistance IP68

Corning/Apple Ceramic Shield (display) Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, UWB Biometric features 3D facial recognition (Face ID) Dimensions

& weight 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.65 mm

(6.33 x 3.07 x 0.30 in)

240 grams (8.46 oz) Offers* iPhone 13 Pro Max