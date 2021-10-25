Google Pixel 6 Pro review: Excellent and (maybe) exclusive

Google has a flagship and it goes by the name Pixel 6 Pro. It features Google's custom processor, 120Hz curved screen, telephoto camera, and a memory and battery upgrade over the Google Pixel 6. Hardware and software work together here to offer the best experience with Google's Artificial Intelligence being in focus here, but is the price difference to the base model really justified?

Rating

Good 10-120Hz adaptive screen

Super versatile camera

Android 12

Five years of security updates

IP68 certified

Price Bad Battery charge time

Limited storage availability by region

A niche product

Original design and 120 Hz screen The design of the Pixel 6 lineup revolves around the camera module bar. According to Google the most elegant solution was to add a telephoto lens for the Pro model. As a consequence, we have a device with unique design. Another striking visual feature is the size of the phone's screen. What I liked: Original design.

120Hz screen refresh rate.

Borderless display.

Button positions. What I didn't like: Slight overhang on curved sides at certain angles.

Only one screen size option. The Pixel 6 Pro's OLED display is a significant upgrade to the lineup / © NextPit Looking at it from the front, the Google Pixel 6 Pro is pretty much just screen. The OLED display is 6.7 inches and the side edges are curved, which offers a good impression when consuming content. However, depending on the angle we move the device, a slight shadow can be perceived. Even with a large screen and a considerable battery, the Pixel 6 Pro is a beautiful and elegant device, made of Gorilla Glass Victus glass and aluminum frame. Compared to the various flagships on the market, the Pixel 6 Pro feels premium, and reminds me a lot of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. The Pixel 6 Pro's buttons are located in the right place / © NextPit On the back, the bar camera module becomes a signature for the Pixel 6 series. Even with the significant elevation, at no point did my experience suffer from this format. The buttons are in the right position, even those with a small hand can reach them without difficulty. Incidentally, using the new one-handed phone use option added to Android 12, it's very easy to navigate the system on a phone even with this screen diagonal. However, this is still a heavy phone, it weighs 210 grams and its measurements are also impressive: 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm. The camera bulge is undeniable, but it's not a problem / © NextPit Finally, the 120 Hz display makes everything more fluid and smooth. The adaptive refresh rate automatically sets the device from 10 to 120 Hz depending on the content we consume on the screen. In addition, the biometric sensor positioned under the display allows you to unlock the device quickly and securely.

Flagship performance Tensor is the first SoC developed exclusively by Google and the main goal of this processor is to handle Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) software processes right on the device. In other words, image and language processing happens privately and locally, without cloud storage. What I liked: Consistent performance.

Android 12 and Material You.

Five years of security updates.

No hardware overheating. What I didn't like: Limited storage variant availability. For this, Google has created an Integrated System on Chip (SoC) with two Cortex-X1 cores, two Cortex-A76 cores and four Cortex-A55 cores in between for less power hungry tasks. The SoC works in conjunction with Mali G78 GPU and 12 GB of RAM. Related: Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro: Which Google flagship suits you more? Leaving the spec sheet aside, the Google Pixel 6 Pro demonstrated consistent performance, with no significant temperature rise or any kind of slowdowns. The processing time of the camera software is fast, as well as the use of multitasking features and the system's app responses. On the bottom, the Google Pixel 6 Pro features a microphone, USB-C input, and speaker / © NextPit My criticism, however, goes to the limited storage variant availability in some regions. That's because the Pixel 6 Pro is a smartphone focused on image and language processing, with the camera as a major highlight. Without offering microSD card support, many people will be hostage to the cloud in the long run. In the benchmark comparison table below, you can see that the Tensor SoC manages to achieve significantly better results than the Snapdragon 888 chips of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, but ends up almost in a tie with the Exynos 2100 of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, for example. Compared to the iPhone 13 Pro's A15 Bionic SoC processor, the Tensor lags behind when compared in the 3DMark benchmark database. Google Pixel 6 Pro Benchmark graphiques Model/Benchmark Google Pixel 6 Pro Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Apple iPhone 13 Pro Geekbench 5 (single/multi) 1.043/2.876 942/3.407 1.123/3.619 - 3DMark Wild Life 6.446 5.375 5.621 9.665 3DMark Wild Life Stress Test 6.367 - Overheating failure 9.694 Android 12 and Material You integrated The Google Pixel 6 Pro is the first smartphone to leave the factory running Android 12. In addition we have the insertion of device colors into the OS itself, making the hardware and software coexist in seamless harmony that we have never seen before. The dynamic Material You theme lets you deeply customize system and app colors. So, from camera software to setting options, everything follows the same color palette. Pixel 6 Pro: UI Pixel 6 Pro: UI Pixel 6 Pro: UI Pixel 6 Pro: UI Pixel 6 Pro: UI In addition, the Privacy Dashboard features and usage indicators for the phone's features, such as microphone and camera, are on board the Pixel 6 Pro. Incidentally, regarding security, Google has stated that the sixth generation Pixel will receive up to five years of security updates, as well as three years of Android updates.

Versatile and fun camera set Pixel devices are known for the excellent quality of the camera and the same goes with the Pixel 6 Pro. Here we have a set of three lenses, with the highlight being the 48 MP telephoto camera, capable of capturing images with 4x optical zoom. In addition, the Super Res Zoom feature delivers impressive results. What I liked: Camera versatility.

Accurate and vivid colors.

Super Res Zoom impresses.

Motion Mode is a great addition.

Ultrawide front-facing camera. What I didn't like: Magic eraser. "Square" camera houses the periscopic telephoto lens / © NextPit Like the Pixel 6, the Pro variant features a 50 MP main lens capable of capturing 12 MP images via the pixel binning technique. Google opted to use Samsung GN1's 1/1.31-inch sensor (with 1.2µm pixels), with f/1.85 aperture and optical stabilization (OIS). The devices also share the 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera setup with f/2.2 aperture and 1.25µm pixel size, with 114-degree field of view. And the front camera uses an 11 MP sensor, with the option of image capture with ultra wide-angle field of view. Selfie x1 Selfie x0.7 The Google Pixel 6 Pro's camera software is very simple to use / © NextPit Overall, images captured with the Pixel 6 Pro have excellent colorimetry, and even with the focus on computational photography, the digital processing of the photos maintains the natural properties of the scenes. In other words, images captured in well-lit environments do not undergo an aggressive treatment. The Pixel 6 Pro's camera works very well the dynamic range, with respect to details and sharpness. Ultrawide x0.7 Wide x1 But what makes the Pixel 6 Pro the flagship of this series is the 48 MP telephoto camera, capable of capturing images with optical zoom of up to 4x and digital zoom of up to 20x. So, the versatility of the Pixel 6 Pro's camera is what marks an upgrade in the series. Ultrawide x0.7 Wide x1 Telephoto x4 Ultra Res Zoom (20x) Ultrawide x0.7 Wide x1 x4 Telephoto Lens Ultra Res Zoom (20x) Ultrawide x0.7 Wide x1 x4 Telephoto Lens Ultra Res Zoom (20x) Google's night mode has always been among my favorites when it comes to image processing in low-light environments. However, with the Pixel 6 Pro, it was possible to use the camera at night without even activating the feature, which I found really impressive in some cases, leaving the captured scene a bit more natural. During my test, I used the automatic settings pretty much the entire time. Wide x1 Erase Magic Wide x1 Erase Magic When it comes to the camera software, Google offers a clean layout and some new features, like the Motion Mode, for example, that makes using the camera more creative. Exposure, contrast and white balance adjustment controls are available right on the screen and are easy to set up, as well as switch between one lens and another. Motion Mode: Action Plan Motion Mode: Action Plan (front camera) Motion Mode: Long Exposure Motion Mode: Long Exposure The Magic Erase feature, however, is really hard to apply, because although the camera's Artificial Intelligence (AI) can perfectly understand the unwanted people or objects that need to be removed from the photo, the editing is not good. Check out the result below: Wide x1 Erase Magic Wide x1 Erase Magic A comparison test of the Google Pixel 6 Pro's camera with top 2021 competitors will be published this week.

Only satisfactory battery life With a large 120Hz screen and advanced processing power, the Pixel 6 Pro is built with a 5,003 mAh battery. Like Apple and Samsung, however, this device doesn't follow the trend of charging speeds from manufacturers like Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Oppo. What I liked: Wireless charging option available. What I didn't like: Charging adapter not included in the box.

Full recharge time is slow. In one day of heavy use, the Google Pixel 6 Pro had a battery life of 14 hours. Which isn't bad for a device with a 6.7-inch screen with 120 Hz refresh rate. On this day, almost 25% of the battery was consumed by the camera and 5% by the game Free Fire. The screen usage time was 4h30min. In a day of normal use, I could use the device for a whole day, reaching the end of the night with 16% of the load. However, I did not have enough time to test the battery autonomy in the long term. So, wait for the update of this section in the coming days! In one day of heavy use, the Google Pixel 6 Pro had a battery life of 14 hours / © NextPit Regarding charging time, the performance of the Pixel 6 Pro is very close to what Apple and Samsung offer. That is, charging can last up to three hours depending on the charging mode set. By default, the Pixel 6 Pro is set to do adaptive charging, which is recommended for nighttime recharging, i.e. while you sleep. However, even with adaptive charging mode disabled, charging 30% of the battery can take 1h15min. Which, according to my experience, can be consumed in two hours of camera use.

Google Pixel 6 Pro technical specifications Technical Data Sheet Product Google Pixel 6 Pro Photo Screen 6.7-inch LTPO OLED

1,440 x 3,120 pixels (512 PPP) at 120 hertz SoC Google Tensor

2x ARM Cortex-X1 @ 2.80 GHz

2x ARM Cortex-A76 @ 2.25 GHz

4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.80 GHz

20x ARM Mali-G78 (GPU) Memory

(varies by region) 12 GB LPDDR5-6400

128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB UFS 3.1 Micro SD n/a Main camera 50 MP | f1.85 | 25 mm | 1.2 µm | 82° FoV | OIS

(Samsung GN1 sensor: 1/1.31'') Ultra Wide-angle 12 MP | f/2.2 | 16.3 mm | 114° FoV Telephoto lens 48 MP | f/3.5 | 104 mm | 0.8 µm | 23.4° FoV | 4x optical zoom | OIS

(Sony IMX586 sensor: 1/2'') Video 4K at 60 fps (rear)

4K at 30 fps (front) Selfies 11 MP | f/2.2 | 1.22 µm | 94° FoV Audio Stereo Speakers Battery 5,003 mAh Wired Charging Max. 30 watts Wireless charging (Qi) Max. 23 watts UWB Yes IP Certification IP68 Pricing (worldwide) From US$ 899/ € 899