Google is now rolling out the first two new features in its cross-device services that were announced at I/O 2024. The Call casting and Internet sharing aim to enhance experience for users with multiple Android devices and will support Pixel and non-Pixel smartphones and tablets.

Internet sharing: Automatic hotspot sharing

As described in Google's support page (via 9to5Google), Internet sharing automatically shares the internet via hotspot from your handset to your other personal connected Android devices. It also supports Chromebooks as well, provided you have the same Google account logged in to them.

But as noted by Google, Internet sharing is not available on Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets. Instead, Galaxy users can use the built-in auto-hotspot functionality.

Additionally, it is required that Bluetooth and Location services feature should be enabled on your main smartphone and with other Android devices to start automatic hotspot sharing.

Call casting: Transfer your calls to another device

As for Call casting, it also leverages on seamless transfer of voice or video calls between nearby devices sharing the same Google account. For example, you can answer the call on your Pixel 8 (review) and move the call to the Pixel Tablet (review) without dropping or cutting the connection. It also works with Chromebooks through the browser.

Right now, Call casting compatible with Google Meet through the Cast brand, but Google said it should add more messaging and call apps later.

Android's cross-devices feature add Internet sharing and Call casting / © 9to5Google / edit by nextpit

Samsung is apparently introducing a similar feature included in the One UI 7 update. Based on leaked screenshots, Samsung's version will be called Continuity notifications, in which Galaxy users can move a call to another Galaxy device by first sending a notification.

Where can you access these new cross-device tools

If you have updated your Pixel, both Internet sharing and Call casing features can be accessed from the new Cross devices services section inside Google in the settings. You need to set up cross-device first then individually toggle each tool before using them.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 8a

What do you think of these two new additions to Android? Are they useful features you've been waiting to get? Let us know in the comments.