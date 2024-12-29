Google has officially unveiled the second developer preview of Android 16, marking a bold new approach to accelerating operating system updates for Android devices. We’ve explored Android 16 DP2 in detail, and here’s a rundown of the standout features expected in the next major release.

When Will Android 16 Be Released?

The initial Developer Preview marks the starting point of the Android 16 rollout, according to Google, with the second Developer Preview slated for December.

Google is set to release two stable Android 16 updates in 2025. First in Q2 2025 and a minor in Q4 2025. / © Google

The first Beta release is expected in January 2025, followed by three additional Beta updates leading up to the stable release, projected between May and June 2025. Additionally, a minor update—likely Android 16.1—is planned for the final quarter of 2025.

This approach is groundbreaking enough that Google has even prepared a video to explain the changes in detail. If you’re curious and want to dive deeper, be sure to check it out:

What is Android 16's Dessert Codename?

Like previous versions of the operating system, Android 16 has an internal codename based on a dessert name. After Tiramisu, Upside Down Cake, and Vanilla Ice Cream, Google didn't bother looking for desserts with the letters W, X, Y, or Z, and went straight to B for baklava. Yummy.

Hmmm, baklava! / © Enez Selvi/Shutterstock

While the developer preview lists the system version as "Baklava", expect to see Google using only "Android 16" as the OS branding as we get near the stable release, though.

Android 16's codename is "Baklava". © nextpit Expect to see the "Android 16" branding replacing the "Baklava" codename. © nextpit

What's new in Android 16

Android 16 DP2 introduces a range of exciting features and enhancements aimed at improving user experience, privacy, and device functionality. While primarily geared toward developers, these updates also include significant changes that users can look forward to in the upcoming Android release. Here’s a closer look at the key features unveiled in this preview.

Two-finger double tap zoom

In the Accessibility settings, the magnification (zoom) feature lists a variety of shortcuts options (always visible button, gestures, volume buttons, etc). New to Android 16 is the option to magnify the display with a double tap with two fingers on the screen.

New shortcut for the magnifier feature. © nextpit

Improved support for physical keyboards

Uncovered by Android expert Mishaal Rahman, Android 16 brought a couple of changes to improve support for physical keyboards. The first is a reorganization of the Settings menu for its accessibility features, and inside it users will find the new Repeat Keys settings. The option sets a delay before a pressed key is registered again and also its repeat rate. Both will be especially welcomed by the tablet warriors out there.

Fingerprint unlock with screen-off

Exclusive to the Pixel 9 series, this change allows users to unlock the phone with a registered fingerprint without having to wake the screen. The caveat is that the change is only available (at least for now) for the Pixel 9 series phones, probably due to the use of an ultrasonic sensor instead of the older optical fingerprint reader in the Pixel 6 through 8 models.

7 new emojis

Android 16 includes support for the new emoji ratified with the Unicode 16.0 release, officially announced in September, 2024. The official list of emoji reached 3,790 with this release and has 164 candidates for the 17th version, expected in September 2025.

Google Keep is now a system app

The note-taking app Google Keep used to be a stand-alone app that needed to be installed through the Play Store like any other app. Starting with Android 16, Google seems to be enforcing the app to be installed by default, with no option to uninstall Keep unless brute forcing it through root access.

Wi-Fi QR code redesign

Not the most groundbreaking change to the system, the QR-code screen for sharing Wi-Fi credentials got a redesign. Google ditched the plain QR-code for a stylized one, adopting the Material You color palette on your phone.

A small change in the Wi-Fi QR-Code generator now supports Material You color palettes. © nextpit

Reorganized Settings

The Settings app is a traditional weak point in terms of usability—also on iOS and Windows—with expanding needs and features popping up from time to time, it is no surprise regular users get confused and lost in it. Google recently started reordering and moving things around in the Settings app.

The Settings app was overhauled during the Android 15 updates, but should reach more phones starting with Android 16. © nextpit

The change gives more space to the search bar, at the same time it highlights the main Google account on the phone. The change was actually rolled out to Pixel phones with Android 15, but will probably reach other AOSP-based distributions (Asus, Motorola, Sony, etc) only on Android 16.

Photo Picker

While this release primarily targets developers, several noteworthy features and improvements were introduced. Among the highlights is the updated photo picker feature, which benefits from new APIs aimed at improving app integration for uploading photos and videos. This update enhances user privacy by removing excessive permissions while streamlining the app interface.

Health Connect and FHIR Support

Another major addition is support for the FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) format within the Health Connect app. This integration could allow users to manage medical records alongside health metrics in the future. A similar feature, known as Health Records, exists in Samsung Health but is currently limited to select healthcare providers.

Notification Cooldown

Other changes include the introduction of a Notifications Cooldown feature, designed to reduce distractions by minimizing alerts and lowering notification volume when multiple notifications are received in quick succession.

Notification cooldown promises to tame the notification overload. © nextpit Notification Cooldown was tested during the Android 15 development but didn't reach the stable release. © nextpit

Audio Sharing

The Audio Sharing feature, initially spotted in Android 15, was further refined. This functionality relies on Bluetooth LE connectivity to enable audio sharing from a single source device to multiple headphones, essentially allowing users to broadcast audio.

Privacy and Security Enhancements

Android 16 also introduces several privacy and security enhancements. The latest version of Privacy Sandbox improves data encryption and handling of sensitive information. In addition, a new Security and Permissions History option enables users to review app permissions and security activity over the past seven days on the Privacy Dashboard, providing greater transparency and control.

The Privacy Dashboard will be able to display data from the past 7 days, instead of the current 24-hour limit. © nextpit New shortcut for the magnifier feature. © nextpit

Live Activities and Redesigned Quick Settings

Beyond these, it was discovered that Google is working to put live activities on the lock and home screens and introduce a new redesigned quick settings layout.

Which Devices Support the Android 16 DP2 Update?

The Android 16 DP2 is now available for the Pixel 9 series all the way to the Pixel 6 series, as well as the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold. However, Google noted that devices running Android 15 QPR (Quarterly Platform Release) Beta 1 will require a full device wipe before installing the Android 16 firmware.

What are your thoughts on Google's decision to release Android 16 earlier than usual? Do you think the stable release will indicate a change in the Pixel hardware's launch timing? Share your opinions in the comments below!

Article updated in December 2024 with new features introduced with Android 16 DP2.