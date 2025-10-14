AI videos are currently all the rage. AI slop has flooded various platforms, while tools such as Sora 2 and Veo 3 from Google show what kind of incredible clips are possible. What is the problem, then? The tools are either unavailable to everyone or are only available with a paid subscription. Those who can generate free videos without expensive subscriptions can now do so with Grok—and we'll show you how it's done.

Yes, it's a double-edged sword if you ask me: First, we're already littered with AI content, but this also means we can create really creative videos as well. Videos that were previously impossible to create for the ordinary person, or videos that required a whole lot of investment in terms of time, money, personnel, and energy.

Free AI Videos? Here's How

I'll spare us any comments on Elon Musk at the moment, because yes: the platform we're talking about here belongs to xAI, Musk's AI company. With Grok, the name of the AI chatbot, Musk created a technically excellent alternative to ChatGPT, Gemini, and the ilk. Where other tools struggle when it comes to generating celebrities that end up looking different from the source material, for instance, Grok can do this without any problems.

And it works in a similar way with videos. With Grok Imagine, you can now generate six-second video clips. How does it work? Here are the step-by-step instructions:

Download Grok for Android or iOS.

Launch the Grok app.

Click on "Imagine" at the top right or on "Create Videos" at the bottom left.

Enter any text prompt below to generate the intended images. Alternatively, you can also tap on the image icon in the input line and select your own photo as a template or use ready-made templates.

Select the desired image from the numerous templates created or from your gallery and have a video generated. You can choose from four modes: Custom, Fun, Normal, or Spicy!

After completion, you can either create a new clip using the same template or share or download the resulting video.

Whether it's a text prompt or your own photo, the videos are generated quickly! / © nextpit

What You Need to Understand when Generating Videos

You can use the app for free, both as a chatbot and to generate images. The video function has now been added, although I can't tell you what its limit is. I tried rendering around 40 videos initially before the app asked me to purchase a premium subscription to gain access to more videos. However, I am able to generate videos again today and have probably already generated 10-15 as a tryout for this post.

I would like to advise you to use the function wisely. This is for your own sake, so you don't reach the limit too quickly and end up staring down the rabbit hole. As I mentioned, I cannot tell whether Grok will reset our account with a new batch of video generation attempts after a certain time period, or if it will exhaust a predetermined pool at some point.

On the other hand, we know that every chat request, every generated image, and even more so, every generated video consumes electricity. We should therefore get into the habit of thinking a little more sustainably. So feel free to create the craziest clips you can think of—but in moderation.

One final request from me: You saw in the instructions above that there is also a "Spicy" mode. This ensures that a photo template will come up with some rather wild results that could be considered NSFW. This works with image generation, but again, please use it with caution. The "Spicy" mode is not available for images you uploaded, and for good reason.

Now that I've explained how it works, try it, have fun—but do so in moderation!