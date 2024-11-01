Hot topics

Android 15: Which Phones Are Expected to Get the Update?

nextpit android 15 beta 3
© nextpit
Android 15 has been launched for select devices. Google's Pixel and Motorola's smartphones and tablets are among the first to get the new update. If you're eager to know when Android 15 will be available on your device, we provide a comprehensive list of its release dates based on the official update policies of major brands, including Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Vivo, Nothing, and more.

Google

As the flagship series for the Android operating system, the Pixel phones are the first to receive the update. And since the Pixel 9 phones launched before the Android 15 release in 2024, the list of Google phones eligible for the next Android release is bigger this time.

Google Pixel 8 vs. Google Pixel 8 Pro
The Pixel 8 phones are the first in line for the Android 15 update. / © nextpit

Samsung

Samsung has been delivering on its promise of better supporting its phones, after many (truly many) years of lackluster updates. The South Korean company currently offers a clear software policy for its phones, allowing its customers to know how long their phones will be kept updated against security threats.

However, Samsung announced at SDC 2024 that the One UI 7 based on Android 15 will only be released to the public in early 2025. But for developers and testers, the Koreans added that One UI 7 beta will be available for public users to test by the end of 2024, with reports pointing to November 21.

Galaxy phones promised to receive Android 15:

An editor holding the Samsung Galaxy A14 mimicking Brent Rambo meme
Even the entry-level Galaxy A14 is promised the Android 15 update. / © nextpit

Xiaomi

Xiaomi unveiled HyperOS 2.0, based on Android 15, alongside the launch of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro on October 28. With that, the company has confirmed only the Chinese models that will receive the update so far. But a list of eligible global Xiaomi devices and their expected release dates has surfaced online, and we updated our list.

Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices to get Android 15:

HyperOS 2.0 is believed to be released to these Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices in the first quarter of 2025. Regardless, we can get a hint on which Xiaomi models could be included in the HyperOS 2.0 pipeline based on the official list of security updates covered by the Android Enterprise Recommend program or AER. 

Xiaomi 13 Ultra
The flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra is promised the Android 15 update. / © nextpit

OnePlus

OnePlus managed to match Samsung's software update policy in the flagship space, and not only that, managed to silence its critics by launching truly interesting phones in 2023 such as the OnePlus Open. We are pretty certain of which OnePlus flagships will receive Android 15, but the same cannot be said about the mid-range Nord models.

OnePlus phones in the Android 15 beta test:

  From Oct. 30 From Nov. From Dec. From Jan. From Feb.
Devices
  • OnePlus 12
  • OnePlus 12R
  • OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition
  • OnePlus 11 5G
  • OnePlus 11R 5G
  • OnePlus Nord 4
  • OnePlus Nord CE 4
  • OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G
  • OnePlus Pad
  • OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
  • OnePlus 10T 5G
  • OnePlus Nord 3 5G
  • OnePlus 10R 5G
  • OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G

OnePlus phones expected to receive Android 15:

A person reading an article on the OnePlus Open main screen
The OnePlus Open launched with Android 13 but is promised both the Android 14 and 15 upgrades.  / © nextpit

Sony

With a small phone lineup, Sony has been pretty consistent when it comes to Android updates, even if the Japanese company has not really committed to an official update policy. These are the Xperia phones expected to receive the Android 15 update:

Xperia phones expected to receive Android 15:

Sony Xperia 5 V
The camera-focused Xperia 5 V should receive Android 15 if Sony doesn't change its update strategy. / © nextpit

Asus

The Taiwanese company's Android commitment was briefly questioned in 2023, with rumors about a possible end of the Zenfone line quickly denied by Asus. Its small flagship lineup and short update policy—traditionally only two Android upgrades—makes for a very short list of Zenfone and ROG Phones receiving the Android 15 update:

Asus ROG Phone 7
The Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is receiving Android 14 but should also be updated to the 15th version. / © nextpit

Motorola

Why Motorola has announced the full list of its devices that will be updated to Android 15, an outlet has managed to comb from the company's website the possible candidates. This includes several Moto G mid-range models and the recent Motorola foldable smartphones.

  • Moto G Power 5G (2024)
  • Moto G 5G (2024)
  • Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)
  • Moto G34 (5G)
  • Moto G35
  • Moto G45
  • Moto G55
  • Moto G75
  • Moto G85
  • Motorola Edge (2023)
  • Motorola Edge+ (2023)
  • Motorola Edge (2024)
  • Motorola Edge 40 Pro
  • Motorola Edge 50
  • Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
  • Motorola Edge 50 Neo
  • Motorola Edge 50 Pro
  • Motorola Edge 50 Ultra
  • Motorola Razr (2023) in the US / Razr 40
  • Motorola Razr+ (2023) in the US / Razr 40 Ultra
  • Motorola Razr (2024) in the US/ Razr 50
  • Motorola Razr+ (2024) in the US / Razr 50 Ultra

Nothing

Startup brand Nothing has recently commenced its Android 15 beta program with the update coming as Nothing OS 3.0. It confirmed that all Nothing Phone models will get Android 15, including the CMF Phone 1.

Nothing Phone (2) review
Nothing is committed to offer three years of Android upgrades. / © nextpit

Other brands

In addition to the models above, these brands are also taking part in the Android 15 public beta test:

Honor

Vivo

Vivo managed to beat not only Samsung but also Google at its own game. The Chinese brand released the stable Android 15 update before other brands to its Vivo X Fold 3 Pro smartphone, with its FuntouchOS 15 release. The next phones should be the ones that were in the beta program:

  • iQOO 12
  • Vivo X100 (Pro)
  • Vivo X90, X90s, X90 Pro, X90 Pro+

Vivo phones expected to receive Android 15:

Other brands and devices

ALSO READ:

We'll keep this list updated as brands announce their software update schedules. If we missed a specific model, feel free to let us know in the comments!

This article was last updated in November 2024 with new additions including Xiaomi models.

