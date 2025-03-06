Hot topics

If you're planning to spend more time exercising outdoors this spring or simply looking to improve your overall wellness, a smartwatch can be a great companion. Right now, Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch 7 is on sale at Amazon, with the 40 mm GPS model dropping to $204 from its original price of $299. This deal lets you save $95 (32%) on the Green variant.

Alternatively, the Cream option of the Galaxy Watch with the same 40 mm case size is also heavily discounted, bringing the price down to $214 after a 28% price cut. While this version isn’t listed directly by Amazon but by DNCL-TECHZONE, it still comes with an official U.S. warranty and includes a return policy.

Why buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (review) has easily earned a spot on our list of the best smartwatches, standing out as perhaps the best alternative to the Pixel Watch. While it's the standard version in Samsung’s smartwatch lineup, it offers great value for money with its rugged build and advanced tracking features.

Design-wise, it retains the classic Galaxy Watch look, featuring a circular display with two physical buttons on the right. The 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen is bright and crisp, protected by sapphire crystal, while the watch itself is MIL-STD-810H certified and IP68 rated for durability.

A Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 displayed in a box with a blue and white strap showing a digital watch face.
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 is made from a reinforced aluminum chassis and has sapphire glass protection on its AMOLED display. / © nextpit

Under the hood, the Exynos W1000 penta-core processor delivers a noticeable performance boost and improved efficiency over its predecessor. It also packs 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, providing ample space for apps and music.

For health tracking, the Galaxy Watch 7 features an enhanced BioActive sensor, offering more accurate heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring. It also includes on-demand ECG readings, blood pressure monitoring, and skin temperature sensing, improving the reliability of period tracking. Samsung has incorporated AI-powered features like Energy Score and advanced sleep apnea detection to further enhance wellness tracking.

Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the dual-band GPS for precise location tracking during runs or cycling sessions. Plus, those looking to mix up their routine can take advantage of custom workout programs.

Are you planning to work out more this year? What do you think of the Galaxy Watch 7 and its features? Share your thoughts in the comments!

