Android 15 is Here: These are Some of the New Features

Like clockwork, Google has released the first preview of Android 15 for developers. The first build focuses on the system changes while most of the notable visual changes are arriving with the first beta version that is set to be available in April. Here are some of the highlights of Google's upcoming update dubbed as Upside Down Cake.

In recent Android timetable, it has been a regular schedule for Google to preview the next major iteration of Android in this period followed by the beta version and then the definitive release in fall. Of course, it still depends on manufacturers' adoption schedule, so availability for each brand would vary.

Nonetheless, if you're interested in learning if your device is supported to get the Android 15 update, you can check our comprehensive Android 15 list of devices here.

What's new on Android 15 OS Developer Preview 1

As said earlier, the first Android 15 preview brings internal system changes with a focus on security and privacy and that developers can test and iron out for the next Android 15 build. However, it doesn't mean that there won't be clues as to what regular users can expect to see in the final release with all the features already refined and baked in.

Among the most notable changes is that Android 15 lets third-party apps fully utilize the camera hardware, including controls and modes, in devices. This means that apps like Instagram and TikTok can get comparable image and video quality to the main camera app. This will also add more advanced in-app controls giving more users the ability to tweak camera metrics such as lighting and colors.

Samsung has done a similar software enhancement to the Galaxy S24 (review) and Galaxy S24 Ultra (review) on which Ultra HDR images can be taken and viewed using Instagram.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra abandoned the 10x telephoto lens in favor of a 5x telephoto lens. Plus, Ultra HDR comes to third-party apps. / © nextpit

Another new Android 15 feature that is already available on Samsung devices through One UI is creating app pair shortcuts on the home screen. Essentially, you can create a pair of apps and launching this opens the two apps at once, which is useful when multitasking.

There is also a partial or custom screen recording with Android 15. For what we know, the new feature lets users select and record a specific area of the app rather than covering the entire app and its window.

In security and performance side, Android 15 adds new APIs to support dynamic gaming performance. What it means for end users is better thermal and more optimized experience when gaming without the need for add-on gaming tools like a booster app. At the same time, the software is introducing of securing files using custom cryptographic signatures.

If you're eager to test some of these features, you don't need to wait for long, though. Google plans to release the first beta for public testers in April.