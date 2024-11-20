Black Friday markdowns are here, and among the standout deals are discounts on smart rings . Zepp, a leading name in smart wearables, has slashed the price of its latest Amazfit Helio Ring by 25 percent. You can now grab it for $149 (originally $199) on Amazon or directly from Amazfit's store. This marks the best price we’ve seen for the Helio Ring since its debut.

Before purchasing a smart ring, it’s crucial to determine your ring size, as the device is meant to fit snugly—typically on your index finger. Fortunately, the Amazfit Helio Ring sale includes all three available sizes: 8 (24 mm), 10 (25.7 mm), or 12 (27.3 mm) diameter.

Affiliate offer Amazfit Helio Ring Amazfit's Helio Ring smart ring tracker is back to its best price on Amazon, saving you $50.

Why pick the Amazfit Helio Ring over a fitness tracker

Unlike bulkier wearables, the Amazfit Helio Ring boasts a sleek titanium alloy build and weighs just 3.8 grams for the smallest size, making it one of the thinnest and lightest options available. This ensures a comfortable fit, especially during exercise and sleep tracking—where wrist-based devices may feel intrusive.

Despite its minimal design, the Helio Ring is robust, featuring a 10 ATM water resistance rating (up to 100 meters) and a battery life of up to 5 days, outlasting many high-end smartwatches.

Zepp Health's Amazfit Helio Ring is made in titanium alloy / © Zepp Health

More incredibly, Amazfit managed to squeeze in the important biometric sensors to measure health and fitness metrics, including heart rate, SpO2, and stress. Additionally, you'll benefit from the extensive sleep insights from the sleep tracking feature via the Zepp Aura suite and the favorite daily readiness score.

While in workouts, there's support to record VO2 Max, training Load, and training Effect similar to the Amazfit smartwatches. Even so, pairing the Helio Ring with an Amazfit smartwatch, like the Amazfit Balance (review), enhances accuracy and enriches the tracking experience.

The Amazfit Helio Ring syncs seamlessly with Android and iOS devices. It also integrates with popular third-party health and fitness apps, making your data easily accessible and shareable across platforms.

Would you consider a smart ring over a smartwatch or fitness tracker for your wellness tracking needs? What do you think of the Amazfit Helio Ring? Tell us your plans in the comments.