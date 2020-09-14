AirTags: New pictures supposedly show Apple's super tracker

There have been discussions about the existence of Apple's Tile competitor for months now. These so-called AirTags can now be seen in multiple render images that are supposedly based on the real device.

It is once again Jon Prosser who has dedicated his latest video to the Apple's AirTags. To protect his supply chain sources who allegedly provided him with a video of the real AirTags, he has teamed up with CConceptCreator. The designer then created 3D models based on the video and then rendered images to show the design of the small "chips".

If you don't want to watch the YouTube video, Prosser's Twitter feed also contains a series of images. According to Prosser, the key finders should be about the size of a bottle cap.

Apple AirTags (codename: B389)



- White front (no logo) CLEAN!

- Polished metal back

- Apple logo on back



3D render made by the AMAZING @CConceptCreator.



Sources shared with me a video of the real AirTags — to protect them, we made a 3D render to show you. pic.twitter.com/aKGOATXMMO — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 14, 2020

According to the pictures, the front of the small tags are completely white. A logo or other details are not visible. The metal back, however, features an Apple logo and various references to the product. For example, the product name is clearly mentioned there: AirTag.

The back reminds of the bottom of an Apple Watch, where various features of the model are listed. Besides the traditional "Designed by Apple in California", Bluetooth LE and Ultra Wideband, UWB for short, are explicitly mentioned.

AirTags: Ultra Wideband could be used

The latter is probably the most important technical feature of AirTags. Ultra Wideband first appeared last year in the form of the U1 chip in the iPhone 11. Among other things, the short-range radio enables extremely accurate location of a device, which is especially important for a key finder like the AirTags.

Similar to the models of Tile, the AirTags should help to find lost keys, wallets or even luggage. In the past there have been several hints for the existence of the AirTags, whose internal code name is said to be "B389".

In the code of iOS, for example, there were references to the way it works. The user interface is supposed to make use of augmented reality to help find your keychain that you lost between the sofa cushions.

Optional accessories for the AirTags allegedly already planned

While Prosser doesn't specify in his video whether the AirTags have a rechargeable or replaceable battery – previously there was talk of a CR2032 button cell – he mentions an already expected accessory for the AirTags. As you can see in the pictures, the little puck has no eyelet for your keychain.

For this, Apple is planning an optional attachment, which has to be purchased separately. This means they follow the classic accessory principle here as well, as we already know it from iPhone or AirPods. If you want a cover, you have to spend extra money with Apple's smartphone as well. This will certainly be well received in the accessories industry.

Jon Prosser did not mention prices in his video either. The trackers from Tile are available from about 25 Euros, depending on the model. But if you buy a bundle, the unit prices can be a bit lower.