How to disable automatic switching on Apple AirPods

Since the introduction of iOS 14 AirPods offer the ability to automatically switch between iPhones and iPads. This is undesirable under certain circumstances and can be deactivated if desired.

iOS 14 in conjunction with the current AirPods firmware 3A283 allows convenient switching between multiple devices. This allows a smooth switch from iPhone to iPad – and in the future also to Mac.

But if the feature should cause problems or is simply not be desired, it can be easily deactivated. Especially if you frequently switch between multiple iOS devices, this automatic switch could be annoying.

iOS 14: How to disable automatic switching

Disabling must be done separately on each device where the automatic connection of AirPods is not desired.

The deactivation is done in a few simple steps via the Bluetooth settings of the AirPods. / © NextPit

To deactivate this feature you have to connect the AirPods to the desired device and then open the settings on the respective iPhone or iPad.

Tap on "Bluetooth". Tap on the small "i" next to the connected AirPods. Select "Connect to this iPhone" or "Connect to this iPad. Here you can now choose whether the connection should be automatic or whether the AirPods should only automatically connect if they were last connected to the selected device.

This new feature requires at least firmware 3A283. It is compatible with AirPods (2nd generation) and AirPods Pro. Currently, iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 are supported. In the future, macOS Big Sur will also get the feature. All devices must be registered with the same Apple ID. According to Apple, the Apple ID must be protected with two-factor authentication.

The automatic switch is useful, for example, when watching a video on the iPad and then taking a call on the iPhone. In this case, the AirPods will automatically connect to the iPhone to talk to the caller.