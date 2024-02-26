Hot topics

ZTE Joins the Foldable Arena With the Nubia Flip

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
zte nubia flip 01
© Nubia | edit by nextpit
Matthias "MaTT" Zellmer
Matthias "MaTT" Zellmer

Read in other languages:

Deutsch

The ZTE subsidiary Nubia not only announced its European comeback at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024) in Barcelona but also presented its first foldable smartphone to the public. The Nubia Flip is a foldable with a clamshell design—as the name, popularized by Samsung, suggests.

ZTE presents the Nubia Flip at MWC!

Nubia Flip promotional image showing a group selfie photo
The Nubia Flip is the first foldable with a clamshell design from ZTE. / © Nubia

Ever since Samsung launched a new generation of smartphones with the Galaxy Z Flip in February 2020, the compact foldable basically only had the Motorola Razr as its rival. The Chinese smartphone giant ZTE is now also making a comeback to the European market. And with its first foldable, for which it has opted for the much more successful clamshell design form factor. Just don't expect to see it in North America.

Inside, the Nubia Flip has a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with FullHD+ resolution and a 16 MP front camera at the top center in a punch-hole design. On the outside, there is a circular, 1.43-inch AMOLED sub-display for displaying incoming notifications and the camera viewfinder. The panel is flanked by a 50 MP main camera and the obligatory 2 MP depth camera in a kind of black outer ring, in which the LED flash has obviously not found a place. This is because it is located in the top left corner of the back.

Nubia Flip with IP certification!

Nubia Flip phone in black and golden color options
The Nubia Flip comes with a circular AMOLED external display. / © Nubia

Measuring 76 x 170 x 7.3 mm when unfolded and weighing 214 g, the Nubia Flip is expected to reach European retailers at the end of May at a price that has not yet been announced. The IPX2 and IPX4-certified foldable will be available in black and gold.

Under the hood is a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 together with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The battery has a capacity of a whopping 4,310 mAh and can be charged quickly using the supplied 33 W power adapter.

I'm going to go out on a limb and say that the ZTE subsidiary will try to sell the folding phone with a foldable display for less than €1000 (approx. $1100) with its comeback at the end of May 2024. We'll see if I'm right with my assumption.

What is your first impression of the 76 x 88 x 15.5 mm folded Nubia Flip? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. I, at least, am curious to see if you trust the ZTE comeback.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing