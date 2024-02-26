ZTE Joins the Foldable Arena With the Nubia Flip

The ZTE subsidiary Nubia not only announced its European comeback at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024) in Barcelona but also presented its first foldable smartphone to the public. The Nubia Flip is a foldable with a clamshell design—as the name, popularized by Samsung, suggests.

ZTE presents the Nubia Flip at MWC!

The Nubia Flip is the first foldable with a clamshell design from ZTE. / © Nubia

Ever since Samsung launched a new generation of smartphones with the Galaxy Z Flip in February 2020, the compact foldable basically only had the Motorola Razr as its rival. The Chinese smartphone giant ZTE is now also making a comeback to the European market. And with its first foldable, for which it has opted for the much more successful clamshell design form factor. Just don't expect to see it in North America.

Inside, the Nubia Flip has a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with FullHD+ resolution and a 16 MP front camera at the top center in a punch-hole design. On the outside, there is a circular, 1.43-inch AMOLED sub-display for displaying incoming notifications and the camera viewfinder. The panel is flanked by a 50 MP main camera and the obligatory 2 MP depth camera in a kind of black outer ring, in which the LED flash has obviously not found a place. This is because it is located in the top left corner of the back.

Nubia Flip with IP certification!

The Nubia Flip comes with a circular AMOLED external display. / © Nubia

Measuring 76 x 170 x 7.3 mm when unfolded and weighing 214 g, the Nubia Flip is expected to reach European retailers at the end of May at a price that has not yet been announced. The IPX2 and IPX4-certified foldable will be available in black and gold.

Under the hood is a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 together with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The battery has a capacity of a whopping 4,310 mAh and can be charged quickly using the supplied 33 W power adapter.

I'm going to go out on a limb and say that the ZTE subsidiary will try to sell the folding phone with a foldable display for less than €1000 (approx. $1100) with its comeback at the end of May 2024. We'll see if I'm right with my assumption.

What is your first impression of the 76 x 88 x 15.5 mm folded Nubia Flip? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. I, at least, am curious to see if you trust the ZTE comeback.