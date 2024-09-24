Many of the smartphones today feature Corning's Gorilla Glass with the flagship and premium models getting the tougher type of glass, which is likely due to the higher cost associated with the newer material. That is changing soon, though, after Xiaomi has confirmed its next-gen mid-range phones will be sporting more advanced Gorilla Glass as well as a huge ingress upgrade.

Mid-range phones will now be as tough as their flagship counterparts

In the Weibo post of Xiaomi's Redmi brand, the company has started teasing more about the Redmi Note 13 successor ahead of the imminent local launch. Along with the shared details, it has revealed a few key features in the series, which is set to include Gorilla Glass Victus 2, at least for the Redmi Note 14 Pro variants.

This is a big step up from last year's Redmi Note 13 Pro (review) which was fitted with Gorilla Glass Victus. Compared to it, Victus 2 offers a higher drop resistance into concrete for up to 1 meter and other harsher surfaces and about 2 meters from asphalt. This means that the newer glass should fare better in cracks and damages.

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 14 (Pro) is getting a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and a higher IP rating / © Redmi (Weibo)

Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is also touted to have 20 percent better scratch resistance than the first Victus glass. At the same time, the panel is said to be more durable overall, improving protection for chunkier and heavier devices like tablets.

In addition to the adoption of Gorilla Glass Victus 2, Xiaomi has said that the top-end Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will boast up to IP69 dust and water resistance rating, even higher than what you're getting from most flagship devices with IP68. The rest of the models will also get a higher ingress protection than before, starting from IP66 to IP68.

AI-centered processor in the Redmi Note 14

Regarding the other features, it appears Xioami will not be skimping on the internals of the lineup. Recently leaked has revealed the Redmi Note 14 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, which boasts major AI improvements. The memory in the Pro is said to be configurable from 8 to 16 GB of RAM and from 128 to 512 GB onboard storage.

Elsewhere, Redmi Note 14 Pro should get a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a large 5,500 mAh battery capacity, and 67-watt fast charging. Meanwhile, the rear camera module should be helmed by a 50 MP main shooter paired with a 12 MP ultrawide and a macro snapper.

Xiaomi is scheduled to announce the Redmi Note 14 series on September 26 in China. Like last year's timing, it is expected the new mid-range smartphones will hit global markets a couple of months after the local release.

Do you think that mid-range smartphones are becoming a better alternative to flagship options these days? What else what you want to see from the Redmi Note 14? We want to know.