Winners & losers: Was the S22 launch good or bad?

Samsung launched the Galaxy S22 series this week and I was basically live on site! Therefore, I would like to use the current edition of the Winners and Losers to tell you my impressions of the Galaxy Unpacked event. Because my first impression of the new devices was not particularly positive. Stay tuned to find out why!

Before you all could watch the new Galaxy devices in the live stream, Samsung let Stefan and me have an exclusive look at the devices. Of course, we weren't the only tech journalists who got to do that, but we were certainly the best looking! Joking aside, the launch event left me riding the Berlin subway on the way back with mixed feelings..

As every week, you can read what I liked about the S22 launch and what disappointed me quite a bit in the "Winners" and "Losers" sections. You can also find our complete coverage of the Galaxy S22 launch right above this paragraph. If you are a Samsung fan, you can continue reading directly - if you are against the South Korean technology giant, you should skip to the loser section!

Winner: Galaxy S22 Ultra and longer updates

Of course, there are positive things that come to mind when I think back to the event in Berlin. It's not just the snacks and the free coffee, of which I drank several as a junkie. No, the S22 Ultra very elegantly closes a gap left by the Galaxy Note 20 almost two years ago. Finally, there is a smartphone again that has the practical S Pen integrated.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra - and I can tell you this from first-hand experience - feels completely like a real Note. With a rather bulky giant display, an almost magical connection between S Pen and smartphone, and top specs. The merging of the two series is now complete and in my opinion, Samsung has finally harmonized its lineup.

The fact that only the Ultra model got a fresh look could also be an indication that the launch of a Note model was originally planned. So it is a win that Samsung did not release another S22 Ultra in the old design with the S Pen flying around.