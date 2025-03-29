As every week, today we have selected five titles for Android and iOS that we think could belong on your cell phone or tablet. From productivity apps to exciting mobile games, everything is represented again, we promise.

Every week, we present three app articles: Tuesday and Saturday, we present our free apps of the week. These are apps and games that actually cost money but are currently available for free. In contrast, we don't look at the price tag in this app article. Instead, we focus on introducing you to really exciting apps. This means that we always install and try out these top five apps before we recommend them to you.

This week, I'm standing in for Edwin and hope I do the job as well as he does - here we go!

MissingCore Music (Android)

Do you happen to own a Nothing phone and are looking for a simple, functional music player for the songs you have locally on your device? If so, please check out MissingCore. Of course, you can also check out the player with any other Android phone. But since the app specifically tries out the Nothing look and works with the Nothing Music widget and the Glyph Music visualization, Nothing fans are particularly in demand here.

Price: Free / Advertising: No / In-app purchases: No / Account required: No

A simple music player that should appeal to Nothing fans in particular. / © nextpit

Download MissingCore Music from the Google Play Store.

It looks nice, is simple, is available in many languages, doesn't annoy with ads, doesn't require an account, and doesn't cost anything, so there's no reason not to take a look here.

Cineswipe (Android & iOS)

Cineswipe described in one sentence? TV Time meets Tinder! It's another series and movie app that you can use to manage your binge cravings. Which series have you already watched or want to watch? What are your favorite films? How many episodes are you still missing from the first season of Dexter: Origin Sin? You can find the answers to all these questions in this app, for which you can log in with a Google or Apple account or by e-mail.

Price: Free / Ads: None / In-app purchases: No / Account required: Yes

What else do you want to see, and what have you already seen? Everything at a glance with Cineswipe. / © nextpit

Download Cineswipe from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

You can create lists, rate your films, view information and trailers, and, of course, discover new series and films that belong on your watchlist. I find it exciting that you can "Tinder" your way through movies. In other words, you can display films and then swipe to the left if you don't want to watch them and to the right if you're interested. Once you've swiped to the right, you can decide whether the film belongs on your watchlist or in the "already seen" category. I still really enjoy using TV Time, but I'm also going to give Cineswipe a try. You too?

CarX Drift Racing 3 (Android & iOS)

This series has so far passed me by, but fans are raving about CarX Drift Racing. Right away, I liked the fact that I could drive my car to pieces so I could actually see the damage I caused as a catastrophically bad driver. The title promises that it's all about drifting, and it's great fun - once you get used to the controls and driving physics and the fact that you end up off the track surprisingly often.

You drive around on a practice track, can choose or unlock cool tracks, and there are also several campaigns to play. You can also tweak the vehicles a lot and tune many elements. CarX Drift Racing 3 is the perfect game for anyone who wants to do this.

Price: Free / Advertising: Yes / In-app purchases: Yes (€2.19 - €74.99) / Account required: Yes (but there is also a guest mode)

Download CarX Drift Racing 3 from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

However, I must also point out that the developers of the game are happy for you to purchase in-game money in order to make progress. If you want to avoid this, you can - but you'll have to put up with waiting signs. Personally, this doesn't bother me, but maybe you feel differently.

Intenty (Android)

This little app comes from the Ukraine, more precisely from the hands of Yaroslav Neznaradko. If you've tried various app blockers, cell phone time limits, and the like to reduce your screen time without success, good advice doesn't have to be expensive. Just try Intenty to prevent yourself from playing around on your smartphone too much.

The app asks you directly when you unlock it on an automatically popping-up screen whether this process was really necessary. So, you first have to come to terms with your intention before you can continue. Who knows, maybe this is actually more sustainable than other apps that target our digital well-being. By the way, if you feel like it, you can come up with your own texts that you will be confronted with when you reach for your cell phone.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes (€2.19-€27.99) / Account required: No

So, do you really need to use your smartphone so urgently? / © nextpit

Download Intenty from the Google Play Store.

The fun is free, by the way, and if you feel like it, you can unlock a premium version that offers additional features. Basically, however, you already have everything you need here for free: Someone to gently tap you on the fingers when you reach for your cell phone.

VanLife Simulator (Android)

Cruising around in a van, staying somewhere nice, listening to nice country music, and just chilling out. What a life! It's a similar story with VanLife Simulator. In the introduction, you're at a pretty lake, taking photos of animals and helping a drunkard clean up his campsite.

Then you get into his van and set off on an adventure. You shoot around a bit GTA-style, helping people here and there and completing missions. This will also earn you some money, which you will need in the game. However, you must also make sure that you eat and drink enough, otherwise you will collapse exhausted. You can also expand your van/truck fleet during the course of the game.

Price: Free / Advertising: Yes / In-app purchases: No / Account required: No

Download VanLife Simulator from the Google Play Store.

The game doesn't have the most sensational graphics, but it's a lot of fun and, above all, pleasantly relaxing. I'll probably find myself hanging out in beautiful places more often instead of completing missions. ;)

That's it for this week, and I hope you'll forgive me for the fact that this week's selection was a bit Android-heavy. Next week, Edwin will take over again, and then the iOS fans will get their money's worth again!