Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy's Benchmarks Show Crazy CPU and GPU Gain

Qualcomm is set to announce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in a summit that will happen in a few weeks. Coincidentally, ahead of the event, more benchmark results of the chip surfaced, suggesting its significant performance improvement and which several upcoming flagship devices will benefit, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 and OnePlus 12 .

If you are hoping for a proper successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, it appears the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will not disappoint based on the latest GeekBench results shared over on X (formerly Twitter).

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy GeekBench benchmark

This is at least for the overclocked version that is planned to be exclusive for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. According to the frequent leaker @Tech_Reve, the device with a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 FG (for Galaxy) is averaging about 2,300 and 7,300 points on GeekBench 6 for single-core and multicore, respectively.

Notably, these are massive jumps from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy that scores around 1,900 and 5,000 in GeekBench 6, which is also comparably close to the values we generated from our Galaxy S23 Ultra test, though with GeekBench 5. So performance-wise, the multicore segment gets the biggest gain and is still more than decent in single-core testing.

With a comparison to the Apple iPhone 15 Pro's A17 Pro chipset (review) which averages around 2,800 and 7,100, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is still evidently lagging in single-core. However, it's a different story in multicore as Qualcomm's system-on-chip is now slightly ahead.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Antutu benchmark score. / © Weibo/Digital Chat Station

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Antutu CPU and GPU scores

Separately, an Antutu benchmark result was also shared by Digital Chat Station on China's Weibo platform using a standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The chip scored 2 million points or about 400,000 higher (25 percent) than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 at 1.6 million. But as in most cases, the actual results are said to vary and probably slightly adjusted lower since the RAM utilized is the newer LPDRR5T.

The test is noted to synthesize both CPU and GPU cores of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. But going individually, the new Adreno 750 GPU has largely brought most of the improvement, which is about 40 percent from the Adreno 740. The higher graphics scoring also gives weight to the earlier Vulkan result that was posted by another and more prominent leaker, Ice Universe.

What do you think of the early benchmarks for Snapdragon 8 Gen 3? And do you still consider looking at benchmarks before buying a smartphone? We'd like to hear your opinion in the comment section.