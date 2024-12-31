Hot topics

Samsung SmartThings Enables TV Control on the Home Screen

Samsung SmartThings app TV remote control widget feature
© nextpit
Samsung's SmartThings platform, known for supporting a wide range of smart home devices, continues to enhance its capabilities. One of its notable features is remote control functionality for compatible smart TVs and monitors. However, accessing this feature via the app has been somewhat cumbersome—until now. A recent update introduced a home screen widget that simplifies remote control access.

Previously, users could control their TVs by selecting the connected device within the SmartThings app and launching the Remote tool. Alternatively, the Quick Remote feature on the lock screen provided limited functionality and was restricted to basic shortcuts.

A Faster Way to Control Your Samsung TV

With the latest SmartThings update (as reported by Android Authority), Samsung now allows users to add a home screen widget for remote control.

The new widget, labeled Screen Remote, comes in a 4x2 rectangle layout. It includes essential controls for volume, channel selection, power, home, and mute, alongside a directional wheel for basic navigation.

Samsung SmartThings app interface showing controls for a living room TV.
Samsung's SmartThings App adds a TV remote control widget. / © Android Authority, Edited by nextpit

However, this widget is limited to TVs or monitors designated as "Living Room TV" or "My TV." It remains unclear if users can customize the widget to work with other devices in future updates.

SmartThings Remote Control Customization and Compatibility

Unlike the in-app remote control, the Screen Remote widget lacks customization options and there are no alternative widget sizes. Despite these limitations, the widget significantly improves usability by eliminating the need to launch the SmartThings app each time.

The widget is currently available for Samsung smart TVs and monitors manufactured in 2022 and later.

This feature was included in the December update for both Android and iOS versions of the SmartThings app. However, its rollout appears to be gradual, with availability varying by region.

Have you tried the remote control function in the SmartThings app on your Android or iPhone? Share your experience in the comments below!

Source: Android Authority

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

